China Grove man arrested for sex crimes involving woman with disabilities

SALISBURY — A 72-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for two sex crimes involving a woman in her 20s with a mental disability.

Stacy Eugene Jones of China Grove was charged with second-degree forceable sex offense and second-degree forceable rape for incidents that occurred between June 29 and April 8.

Rowan Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Ramsey said investigators started their work on the case April 9. Jones and the victim knew each other.

Jones was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center, where he remained Wednesday, with a total bond of $100,000.