Blotter: Two men rob convenience store at gunpoint

SALISBURY — Two men wearing hoodies and ski masks on Tuesday robbed a convenience store of money and cigars before fleeing on foot.

The men, who haven’t been identified, entered a Circle K gas station and convenience store at 1015 East Innes St. at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and told the clerk at the counter, “You know what’s going on,” said Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department. DeSantis said the men displayed a handgun.

The clerk gave the suspects the money and cigars before they fled on foot. The clerk told police one person was wearing a dark green hoodie and a ski mask and the other was wearing a black hoodie and a ski mask.

Police used a K-9 and attempted to track the men but were not successful.

People with information about the crime can contact Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333 or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at tips. salisburyrowancrimestoppers. org, via Facebook private message or via the Nixle app by texting 888777 with the words: TIP MYSALISBURY (your tip information).

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Tuesday reported a burglary in the 500 block of Park Avenue in Salisbury.

• A man on Tuesday reported a larceny in the 100 block of Dunham Avenue in Salisbury.

• A juvenile reported a larceny Tuesday in the 500 block of East Innes Street.

• A sex offense involving a juvenile was reported Tuesday.

• A woman on Tuesday reported her vehicle was vandalized in the 1900 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Stephen Lamour Hailey, 34, was charged Wednesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.