expand
Ad Spot

June 17, 2021

Wayne Hinshaw file photo/for the Salisbury Post ... Chandler Blackwelder plans to continue his baseball career at North Greenville.

College baseball: Former East slugger Chandler Blackwelder commits to North Greenville

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 17, 2021

By Mike London
mike.london@salisburypost.com

HICKORY — Former East Rowan standout Chandler Blackwelder turned in a monumental 2021 season for Catawba Valley Community College, and it led to a commitment to North Greenville University on Tuesday.

North Greenville was 34-13 as a regional power in the Division II ranks this season and served as the host team for the Southeast Regional that provided the springboard for Wingate’s national title.

Blackwelder has experienced quite a journey to get to this point.

Blackwelder blossomed in the summer of 2016 for the Rowan County American Legion team that was World Series runner-up. He batted .369 with 24 doubles and 24 steals.

He batted .432 as a senior at East, graduating in 2017, and then dominated in the summer of 2017 for the Legion squad. Blackwelder hit .450 with eight homers for a team that made the state tournament, including three blasts in one game at Winston-Salem.

He was recruited by UNC Pembroke, but a shoulder injury led to a redshirt year.

Next came a transfer to Pitt Community College in Greenville, N.C., and then a move to Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory.

He was batting .440 for Catawba Valley 15 games into the 2020 season when it was halted by COVID.

But he got a do-over for that lost season, and his 2021 statistics were overwhelming. He was a first team All-America and Region 10 Player of the Year and led the Catawba Valley Red Hawks to a 41-13 season. He ranked in the top 20 nationally in hits (83), batting average (.441), runs (73), RBIs (65), homers (16), triples (5), doubles (20) and was 23-for-23 as a base-stealer.

“All-American was a goal of mine from the beginning of the season, and to perform well enough to be grouped with the best junior college players in the nation is something that means a whole lot to me,” Blackwelder said.

Blackwelder was primarily an outfielder in his high school and American Legion days, but now he’s mostly a second baseman.

 

More News

Blotter: Two men rob convenience store at gunpoint

Brewery, second-floor restaurant planned for downtown China Grove

Sonny Allen, former mayor of Salisbury, dies at age 90

RCCC names Student Excellence Award finalists

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Two men rob convenience store at gunpoint

Business

Brewery, second-floor restaurant planned for downtown China Grove

Local

Sonny Allen, former mayor of Salisbury, dies at age 90

Education

RCCC names Student Excellence Award finalists

Local

City approves permit for child care center near downtown

Business

Deadline approaches to apply for Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Rowan program

Landis

Landis removed from Local Government Commission’s watch list

Local

YSUP Rowan launches month-long drug use prevention campaign

Education

Shoutouts

Education

RSS reports man impersonating summer meals worker

Local

County ponders plumbing replacement to completely eliminate lead in Dukeville

High School

High school baseball: Round 2 for South, East

College

College baseball: Former East slugger Chandler Blackwelder commits to North Greenville

News

High Rock Lake Association calls for entries in Fourth of July dock decorating contest

Sports

Hornets’ LaMelo Ball selected NBA Rookie of the Year

Education

Horizons summer camp takes students on mission to Mars

Nation/World

Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

News

Veterans’ tax exemption expanded in bill clearing NC House

News

Appeals court refuses to reinstate N Carolina abortion ban

Kannapolis

Ryan Dayvault drops out of Kannapolis mayoral race

Local

City adopts nondiscrimination ordinance for employees, entities receiving city services

Crime

Blotter: Shots fired after truck chases car off interstate

Crime

I-85 road rage incident results in assault, child abuse charges

Crime

China Grove man arrested for sex crimes involving woman with disabilities