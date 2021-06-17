Collegiate honors

Dylan Connolly, a 2021 graduate of Carson High School, has been awarded the Fisher-Matthews-Misenheimer Foundation’s Spirit to Learn Scholarship for 2021. The scholarship is awarded to a deserving high school senior who has faced exceptional personal challenges. Connolly is the son of Vincent and Angela Connolly and plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Cynthia Connolly, of Rowan County, has been named a recipient of an N.C. State Fair Youth Livestock Scholarship. The scholarships are awarded to high school seniors based on their involvement in the fairs junior livestock shows. Connolly, who will attend N.C. State University, was one of 26 recipients.

Jaliyah Oats, of Salisbury, was named to the President’s List at Coastal Carolina University.

Kortnie Wheaton, of Landis, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in animal sciences from the University of Vermont.

Olivia Smith, of Salisbury, Graduated from the Campbell University School of Law.