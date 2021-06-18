expand
June 18, 2021

Blotter: June 17

By Ben Stansell

Published 10:57 am Friday, June 18, 2021

SALISBURY — The body of an unidentified dead man was found on Thursday afternoon in woods near the 800 block of McCanless Road.

The body was discovered by an individual living outside of Rowan County believed to be a family member of the deceased. The individual reported the found body to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, who dispatched a deputy to the scene. The deputy found the decomposing body in the vicinity of what appeared to be a camp.

The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The incident is still under investigation, and the cause of death was undetermined Friday.

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

• Stephen Lamour Hailey, 34, was charged Wednesday with possession of a schedule two controlled substance. The charges came after a traffic stop on the corner of South Fulton Street and West Marsh Street during which officers allegedly found a bag of cocaine, MDMA pills and a half smoked blunt in Hailey’s Buick LaSabre. A large amount of currency was also found in the vehicle, according to the arrest report.

• Brandon Markeise Jones, 30, was charged Thursday with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer. Jones was arrested following a domestic violence incident at the 100 block of Pearl Street in which a victim called law enforcement reporting a physical assault.

• An 81-year old man was the victim of a robbery in the parking lot of the Food Lion at 525 W. Jake Alexander Blvd on Wednesday night. As the man was leaving the store, a suspect ran behind him, stole his wallet from his back pocket and fled to an awaiting vehicle on Mooresville Road. The incident is still under investigation. Security footage has been obtained.

• A woman on Wednesday reported that her vehicle was vandalized at the 1900 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman on Thursday reported she was the victim of road rage following an incident on I-85 near mile marker. A driver in a nearby car threw objects at her vehicle.

• A woman on Wednesday reported damaged property at her home on the 5000 block of Cavin Lane in Kannapolis after someone threw a DeWalt rechargeable battery through her window, shattering the glass.

• A woman on Thursday reported a lost or stolen firearm at the 100 block of Schumacher Lane.

• A man on Thursday reported the theft of gasoline from a vehicle at the 16000 block of Stokes Ferry Road.

