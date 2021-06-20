expand
June 20, 2021

Jon Sundell, a storyteller, folksinger and balloon twister.

‘All Critters Big & Small’ featured during library’s Summer Reading Week 4

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 20, 2021

Rowan Public Library

Rowan Public Library’s annual Summer Reading program series for all ages is well underway and is themed around “Tails and Tales,” the 2021 Collaborative Summer Library Program. Every year, one highlight of Summer Reading is the School Age program series, which is designed for rising kindergarteners through fifth-graders, though all ages are welcome. Each week spotlights a different program.

The June 21-24 School Age program features “All Critters Big and Small,” performed by Jon Sundell, a storyteller, folksinger and balloon twister. Assisted by his guitar, banjo, autoharp and spoons, Sundell will share a multicultural mix of folktales and songs, balloon figures and color slides and lead a worldwide tour of wild and domestic animals.

Sundell’s performances are enhanced by three decades of work as a public and school children’s librarian, storytelling skills and repertoire, a variety of multicultural experiences, and a broad knowledge of folk songs and tales. “All Critters Big and Small” will offer opportunities for the audience to interact and to even help create a song and tale on the spot. After the program, Sundell and his wife, Vivian, will make personal balloon figures for children to take home.

“All Critters Big and Small” is an in-person program that will be held outdoors. Each RPL branch will host 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. performances on their day. The show will be hosted by RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) on Monday, June 21; by RPL South (China Grove) on Tuesday, June 22; by RPL East (Rockwell) on Wednesday, June 23; and by RPL West (Cleveland) on Thursday, June 24.

School Age programs last approximately one hour. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite lawn chairs, picnic blankets, or mats. Each branch will also offer limited seating and ground coverings for audience members. A responsible caretaker (age 16+) must accompany children 8 and under. For assistance with ADA accommodations, call 704-216-8240. For more information about Sundell, go to jonsundell.com and to learn more about RPL’s Summer Reading 2021, go to bit.ly/RPLSummer21 .

