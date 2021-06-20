Commissioners to consider designating Newberry Hall House as county historic landmark

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners on Monday will consider designating the Newberry Hall House and an adjoining acre of land at 9935 N.C. 801 as a historic landmark.

If approved, the house would be the eighth structure recommended for the designation since the county’s Historic Landmark Commission was established in 2003. Other notable entries on the registry include Kerr Mill, the Neely School and the Griffith-Sowers House.

Built in 1856, the Newberry Hall House is heralded as a well-preserved example of 19th century Greek revival farmhouse architecture. Although the house has undergone renovations over the years, those updates have been consistent with its original design. The house was officially entered into the National Registry of Historic Places in 1982.

The Historic Landmark Commission in April unanimously approved an application submitted by Turner Correll Hall to establish the house as one of the county’s landmarks. The historic designation has since been recommended by North Carolina’s State Historic Preservation Office.

Commissioners will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the J. Newton Cohen Sr. Room on the second floor of the Rowan County Administration Building. The meeting can be joined virtually at bit.ly/rowanboc0621 with password 062121 or by phone at: 602-753-0140, 720-928-9299 or 213-338-8477.

Also on the meeting agenda:

• Commissioners will consider a request from the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce for a permit to exceed the county’s amplified sound standards for its seventh annual Dragon Boat Festival on July 24 at the Shrine Club at 6480 Long Ferry Road. The dragon boat races are part of a day-long lakeside festival that will raise money for local small business programs. The chamber anticipates 3,000 people attending the event.

• With current Rowan County Tax Collector Tonya Parnell’s term set to expire, commissioners will consider appointing Parnell to another four-year term to expire in June 2025.

• Commissioners will consider authorizing five change orders for the construction of the Nina Dix Dog Adoption Center near the Rowan County Animal Shelter. Changes include additional grate covers, a driveway, soil removal and additional backhoe work totaling $27,526. By approving the changes, commissioners do not commit the county to paying for them. Shelter Guardians, the nonprofit organization building the center, has requested that the county reimburse the organization for $32,547, which covers two of the change orders and an additional $15,860 for a water tap and connector fee. Commissioners will consider that request separately at a later date.

• A public hearing will be held regarding proposed changes to various Rowan County statues, including minor tweaks to the language found in the county’s rules on zoning, flood damage prevention and historic landmarks. The changes are in accordance with changes to the planning and zoning statutes made at the state level.

• Commissioners will consider approving a renewal of phone and meeting services with Zoom, the video conferencing company that has become ubiquitous during the last year. The services will cost the county $154,586 for a 12-month period.

• Commissioners will consider lifting the moratorium placed on rental events at the event center in the West End Plaza. The moratorium was originally implemented by commissioners in March to allow the Health Department to use the space for COVID-19 vaccinations.

• The board will consider approving a contract between the Department of Social Services and Fresh Start Today, Inc. for the company to provide therapeutic foster care services to children that are in the custody of Rowan County Child Protective Services.

• The board will consider a $4,500 contract agreement between the county and S.E. Collins engineering firm for the replacement of the Kerr Mill water wheel at Sloan Park. The county has sought to replace the historic and rapidly deteriorating water wheel for years.

• Commissioners will consider a request from County Manager Aaron Church to hire a part-time temporary employee or a consultant at a cost not to exceed $20,000 to assist the county with a request for proposal for vehicle fleet management services.

• The board will consider approving a land easement document from Duke Energy for the power company to install facilities to serve 500 Airport Road, which supports the operations of Piedmont Skydiving at the Mid-Carolina Regional Airport.