Costantino 50th Anniversary

James Richard “Jim” Costantino and Brenda Vernon Costantino of Granite Quarry celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The couple was united in marriage June 19, 1971 at St. John’s Baptist Church in Virginia Beach, VA by Rev. John P. Moody.

Jim retired from Allstate Insurance after 30 years and Brenda retired as office manager for Allstate Insurance after 25 years.

As a celebration of their anniversary the couple will be taking a trip.

The couple has two children, Dena Kimball and husband Tim, Jayme Miller and fiancé Patrick Timms of Salisbury and six grandchildren.

About Post Lifestyles Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content More by Post