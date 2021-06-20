expand
June 20, 2021

Gold Hill Gold Rush Art and Craft Festival

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 20, 2021

Come out to quaint Historic Gold Hill for the Gold Rush Art and Craft Festival from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, as local artisans showcase and sell their handmade work.

While supporting local artists and craft persons, enjoy Gold Hill’s unique village shops, restaurant, coffee house and bakery. Experience a family- friendly outing amid the historic setting of Gold Hill where walking down the wooden sidewalks is like stepping back in time.

If you would like vendor information for Gold Rush Days, download the vendor application at www.goldhillnc.com.

Gold Rush Days is sponsored by the Gold Hill Merchant Association. Forward any questions to goldhillmerchantsassociation@gmail.com.

