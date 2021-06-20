expand
June 20, 2021

Carson' s Aaliyah White won the 400 meters and also qualified for the state meet in the 200. File photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

High school track and field: North girls are regional champs

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 20, 2021

Staff report

MOCKSVILLE — North Rowan’s young girls track and field team won Friday’s 1A Midwest Regional hosted by Davie County.

Top-four finishers advanced to the state meet.

Top-eight placers scored in the regional with a 10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1 point system.

Rising sophomores Brittany Ellis, Aniya Brown and Tai’lah Ward accounted for 70 of North’s 86 points.

Ellis won the shot put (33 feet, 6.5 inches) and discus (96-2).

Brown won the 100 hurdles (16.26 seconds).

Brown also placed second in the triple jump (33-5.5) and third in the 300 hurdles (49.85).

Ward placed in four individual events and was a state qualifier in three. She scored 26 points. Ward took second in the 100 hurdles (16.58) and 300 hurdles (49.35). She was third in the 100 (12.75) and fifth in the long jump (16-0).

Rising sophomore Azarea Miller was fifth in the 100 hurdles (18.60), while rising sophomore Bailee Goodlett was eighth in the 200 (28.38).

Brown helped North finished fourth in the 4×200 relay, and the Cavaliers were third in the 4×100.

Pine Lake Prep finished second with 81.5 points.

Gray Stone’s Emberleigh Pauley-Brown was second in the 3200 (12:55) and fourth in the 1600 (5:50). Gray Stone’s Grace Eppehimer was sixth in the 1600 (6:05)

•••

North Rowan’s boys had two regional champions, with recent graduate Kendrell Goodes winning the high jump with a PR 6-8 and Tsion Delaney, another recent graduate, winning the 110 hurdles in 16.08.

Delaney took second in the 300 hurdles (41.87). Goodes added a sixth in the long jump (18-7).

The Cavaliers finished ninth, with Delaney and Goodes accounting for all the points.

Gray Stone’s Ethan Wilkins was seventh in the 400 (55.0).

•••

ASHEVILLE —  In Friday’s 3A West Regional hosted by T.C. Roberson, Carson sprinter Aaliyah White, a rising senior, won the 400 meters (1:00.88) and also was a state qualifier in the 200, an event in which she placed third (26.67).

Rising senior Iyonna Parker also was a state qualifier for Carson. She was second in the shot put (36-4.5).

Carson also got points from Zoe Holbrook, sixth in the long jump (14-10.25), and Holly Stowe, eighth in the shot put (30-11.75).

West Rowan’s Kaylyn Lentz was fifth in the 400 (1:03.74).

East Rowan’s Carmella Raiti was sixth in the 100 hurdles (17.86), while Peyton Whicker was eighth in the 300 hurdles (52.70).

•••

East’s boys had a state qualifier in Dominic Dale. He was runner-up in the discus with an effort of 134-3.

East’s boys also got points for a seventh-place finish in the 4×800.

Carson’s Utah Brown was fifth in the 110 hurdles (16.97) and the 300 hurdles (42.91).

Carson got a point for eighth in the 4×400.

•••

GREENSBORO — In the 3A Midwest Regional held on Saturday, A.L. Brown’s Hannah Foxx placed second in the 100 (12.08) to qualify for the state meet.

A.L. Brown’s boys got points from Daunte Marshall, who was fifth in the 300 hurdles (41.76) and sixth in the 110 hurdles (15.29). Dontavius Strode was eighth in the long jump (20-4).

•••

DOBSON — In the 2A Midwest Regional held on Saturday, Salisbury’s boys placed third, while South Rowan’s boys were seventh.

Salisbury’s Theo Oglesby was regional champion in the discus (138-11) and was a state qualifier with a runner-up finish in the shot put (44-11.75).

Salisbury’s Christian Morgan was a state qualifier in three events. He was second in the 110 hurdles (15.36), third in the 300 hurdles (43.80) and 4th in the 200 (22.94).

Marcus Cook took third in the triple jump (41-9).

Salisbury’s 4×200 relay team placed fourth. The Hornets’ 4×100 team was sixth.

South Rowan’s boys finished seventh in the team scores.

Marcus Holloman was regional champ in the high jump, clearing 6-4.

Noah Julian was second in the 1600 (4:35), while Eli Julian was second in the 3200 (10:11).

South’s 4×800 relay unit placed fourth.

South got points from Gabe Pozyck, sixth in the long jump (19-5); Caleb Holmes, tied for sixth in the pole vault (10-0), and Landon Cromer, seventh in the 3200 (11:00).

South’s 4×400 team placed seventh.

•••

South freshman Macy Miller turned in a school-record high jump of 5 feet, 7 inches and won the regional championship. Submitted photo

South Rowan’s girls were sixth in the team scores, but freshman Macy Miller turned in a school-record high jump of 5 feet, 7 inches and won the regional championship.

Taylor Chapman was second in the 100 hurdles (16.24).

Madison Beaver was second in the 3200 (13:38), while Lindsey Beaver was fifth (14:00).

Carlie Moore was fourth in the high jump (4-10).

South’s girls were seventh in the 4×100 relay and eighth in the 4×800.

Sutton Webb was second  for the Salisbury girls in the 800 (2:32.04).

Arnasjelle Corpening was third in the triple jump (33-5.75) and added a fifth in the long jump (16-4.5).

Salisbury’s girls were fourth in the 4×100 and finished 13th in the team scoring.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

