June 21, 2021

Nick Lyerly tees off in the Horace Billings Golf Tournament. photo by Wayne Hinshaw

Local golf: Lyerly runner-up in North Carolina Amateur, Rowan Masters is next

By Post Sports

Published 11:33 pm Sunday, June 20, 2021

Staff report

RALEIGH — Nick Lyerly (East Rowan) was runner-up in the North Carolina Amateur golf tournament played on the Lonnie Poole Course at N.C. State.

Lyerly shot  73-69-70-67.

Lyerly, who won the tournament in 2016, stood in fifth place, five shots off the lead, entering Sunday’s final round.

He charged into the lead with a series of birdies early in his round.

Nick Mathews, who started the day one shot off the lead, birdied 16 and 17 to tie Lyerly.

Mathews, who won the North Carolina Amateur Match Play championship last summer, won on the first playoff hole with a par.

•••

The Rowan Masters at Warrior starts on Friday.

Lyerly is the defending champion and top seed.

Ron Otile shot 65 and Eric Edwards shot 66 to lead qualifying.   

 

