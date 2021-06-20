Williams-Hassard Wedding

Parker Williams and Cameron Hassard were united in marriage on May 29, 2021 at St. Mary’s School Chapel in Raleigh by Rev. Perry Hardison. The 5 p.m. ceremony was followed by a reception at Melrose Knitting Mill, in downtown Raleigh.

The bride was escorted by her father, Gregg S. Williams. Maid of honor was Asia Kemp of Asheville. Serving as bridesmaids were Caroline Parrott of Salisbury, Katy Wolfe of Spartanburg, S.C., Grace Fulbright of Salisbury, Emily Goddard of Salisbury, Amanda Hassard of Charlotte, and Noel Hudson of Durham.

The groom’s best man was his father, Ashley Hassard of Concord. Serving as groomsmen were Jonny Hassard of Amherst, Mass., Chris Hassard of Edwardsville, Ill., Mackie Gallagher of Wilmington, Sandi Jusic of Austin, Tex., Jacob Wood of Salisbury, and J.T. Dennis of Charleston, S.C.

Ushers included Nathan Fulbright of Salisbury and Curtis Hudson of Durham. Serving as flower girl was Isla Marie Salter of Buford, Ga. and serving as ring bearer was Harrison Joel Salter, also of Buford Ga.

Ethan Overby of China Grove was Crucifer; Coen Overby of China Grove was the Unity Cross Bearer; Jordan Van Voorhis of Salisbury served as Soloist; Carley Parker of Winston-Salem was Liturgist; Avery Williams of Atlanta, Ga., cousin of the bride, served as Guest Registrar; Carsyn Parrott and Harrison Parrott, both of Salisbury, were Greeters.

The bride is the daughter of Gregg and Lauren Williams of Salisbury, and the granddaughter of George Hines and the late Nancy Hines of Salisbury, and Frances Williams and the late Herbert Williams of Raleigh. She is a 2015 graduate of West Rowan High School and a 2019 Summa Cum Laude graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Health Systems Management with minors in Public Health and Biology. Entering her final year of law school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; she is currently working as a summer intern with PRA Health Sciences in Raleigh.

The groom is the son of Ashley Hassard of Concord and Wanda Hassard of Edwardsville, Ill., and the grandson of the late Thomas and Susie Hassard of Greensboro and Audrey Ramsey and the late Kenneth Ramsey of Lincolnton. He is a 2015 graduate of West Rowan High School and a 2019 Magna Cum Laude graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Health Systems Management. He is currently employed as a Business Development Representative with Lawrence Companies in Greensboro.

Following their ceremony, the couple took a quick trip to Charleston, S.C., and hope to plan a trip abroad next summer! They will reside in Raleigh.