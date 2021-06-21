expand
June 21, 2021

Blotter: June 21

By Josh Bergeron

Published 1:55 pm Monday, June 21, 2021

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Friday left a Speedway convenience store in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard without paying for items and then did not pay a taxi fare.

• A woman on Friday reported a physical domestic assault in the 500 block of Union Heights Boulevard.

• A woman on Friday reported a larceny in the 1000 block of Lincolnton Road.

• A woman on Friday reported fraud in the 500 block of East Fisher Street.

• A man on Friday reported vandalism in the 500 block of Park Avenue.

• A man on Friday reported a stolen license plate in the parking lot of Walmart on South Arlington Drive.

• Captain D’s reported someone tossed rocks through a window in the 700 block of East Innes Street.

• A woman on Saturday reported a physical assault in the 100 block of East Innes Street.

• A woman on Saturday overdosed in the 3400 block of South Main Street.

• A woman on Sunday reported an attempted burglary in the 400 block of West 15th Street.

