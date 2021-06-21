expand
June 21, 2021

Blotter: June 21

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:24 am Monday, June 21, 2021

• William J. Petersheim, 42, of Woodleaf was charged Friday with misdemeanor child abuse after allegedly lifting and throwing his daughter, who’s younger than 16 years, to the ground during a disturbance. He was also charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and misdemeanor interfering with emergency communications after allegedly assaulting a woman as she tried to contact 911.

• Stephen Bradley Sechler, 34, of China Grove was charged Sunday with felony interfering with an electronic monitoring device and felony conversion after removing and damaging a device required as a condition of probation and refusing to return all electronic monitoring equipment. Sechler was also charged with a misdemeanor probation violation out of Guilford County.

• Harold William Foster, 49, of Salisbury was charged Sunday with felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and misdemeanor second-degree trespassing after allegedly stealing a microwave from a residence on the 200 block of Leisure Lane. Foster was also charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property and simple assault.

• Bradford Kyle Bowlin, 28, of Linwood in Davidson County was charged Friday with felony breaking and/or entering and felony larceny after breaking into a residence on the 3600 block of S. Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro. Bowlin allegedly stole approximately $4,000.

• Thomas Jeffrey Kistler, 34, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with felony possession of methamphetamine, a schedule two controlled substance.

• Nathan Earl McClendon, 50, of Spencer was charged Friday with misdemeanor cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct after allegedly depriving his small poodle/bichon mix dog of necessary sustenance. McClendon allegedly loudly directed vulgar and profane language at officer during the animal cruelty investigation.

• Christopher Michael Reid, 41, of East Spencer was charged Saturday with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule four controlled substance.

• Melanie Alexandra Katherine Davis, 31, of Kannapolis was charged Saturday with felony possession of methamphetamine.

• Jaylan Unique Reid, 18, of Salisbury was charged with felony breaking and/or entering and felony larceny after stealing merchandise from Walmart after being banned.

Blotter: June 21

Comments

Local

Crime

Blotter: June 21

