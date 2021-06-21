expand
June 21, 2021

Little League softball: 8s win district, advance to state

By Post Sports

Published 4:30 am Monday, June 21, 2021
 Staff report
Rowan Little League’s 8U softball all-stars won the district championship.
Rowan won 16-1 against Northwest Forsyth and 24-0 against Davie to reach the final.
Rowan won 15-0 in the championship game in a rematch with Northwest Forsyth.
Rowan plays next in the state tournament that will be hosted by Lake Norman.
Rowan players are Courtlyn Bost, Payton Brown, Graci Cooper, Zoey Correll, Harper Deal, Abby Miller, Paisley Lanning, Kinsley Linton, Lily Poole, Jaylee Nixon, Emerson Raper, Samantha Sloop, Carsyn Smith and Jenna Smith.
Coaches are Jeff Bernhardt, Ashley Poole, Hillary Nixon, Tony Lanning and Greg Deal.

