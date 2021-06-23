expand
Ad Spot

June 23, 2021

Rowan Wild’s animal camp makes a comeback at Dan Nicholas Park

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:10 am Wednesday, June 23, 2021

SALISBURY – Rowan Wild’s summer camps are back and showing kids what the natural world has to offer, with a few changes.

Last year, like many others, the camps were canceled because of COVID-19. With word of the camps returning, and with a decreased capacity, the Dan Nicholas Park nature facility’s offerings filled up well before the school year was over. Campers chose between an outdoor skills, an animal camp and a herpetology session later this summer.

The outdoor skills camp is aimed at kids who love to be outside, teaching them basics of being in the wilderness — including building a shelter and purifying water. The herpetology camp gives kids a crash course in reptiles and amphibians.

Animal camp is on the agenda for this week, taking kids through a weeklong expedition of North Carolina wildlife. Rowan Wild focuses on native species, and the animals it has on display in its exhibits can be found locally. Kids learn about everything from foxes to hellbenders.

Education Specialist Misty Parrish said this year’s camp is a combination of what would normally be a separate animal camp and its keeper camp, which gives kids a more detailed look at animal care.

Monday was an introduction to animals for the campers. On Tuesday, they were learning about mammals. They made print casts in sand and silicone molds, handled a couple of the animals and put together bags of snack for some of the park’s animals that included everything from grapes to live crickets. The campers will spend the rest of the week covering other types of animals such as birds, fish and reptiles.

A skunk and an African pygmy hedgehog were among the featured animals on Tuesday. The hedgehog is one of Rowan Wild’s pocket pets. While not a North Carolina native, she is popular with the kids. Parrish said the small, gentle critters are good for teaching kids about mammals and how to handle them.

On Wednesday, the campers will be on a macro-invertebrate hunt, looking for larvae and nymphs near the park’s lake. They will also get to go fishing for a chance at some up-close interaction with local fish.

If kids take away just one new piece of knowledge, Parrish said, that makes her happy.

Rising ninth grader Nate Phifer said he enrolled in the herpetology camp before. He enjoyed that camp and wanted to learn more about animals.

He wasn’t able to narrow down one particular animal he’s most excited about.

“It’s all of them,” he said.

Phifer said he enjoys being around animals he would not normally get to see, pointing to chickens, one of the animals at Rowan Wild, as an animal that people may misunderstand due to lack of experience.

“People think they’re silly and stupid, they’re actually not,” Phifer said.

Tahlon Matthews, a rising eighth grader, is interested in snakes and was thrilled when he found an intact snake skin in his yard last summer.

He dispelled the idea that snakes are exceptionally dangerous and said they are important for controlling populations of small mammals such as mice and rats.

More News

Local golf: Grady B. McCanless 4-Ball results

Rowan Wild’s animal camp makes a comeback at Dan Nicholas Park

Health officials say financial incentives helped vaccination rates; lottery drawing today

Granite Quarry adopts budget that keeps tax rate flat

Comments

Education

Rowan Wild’s animal camp makes a comeback at Dan Nicholas Park

Coronavirus

Health officials say financial incentives helped vaccination rates; lottery drawing today

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry adopts budget that keeps tax rate flat

Business

Airport Advisory committee endorses plans for expansion at Mid-Carolina Regional

China Grove

China Grove will celebrate 40th Farmers Day with week full of festivities

Sports

Pistons win in NBA draft lottery; Hornets will get 11th pick

Crime

Officers in Locust arrest drivers who tried to flee; one was on motorcycle reported stolen from Rowan

News

Panel OKs NC Senate budget bill; Dems pan policy provisions

News

Letter: Journalist won’t join UNC faculty without tenure

Crime

Chase from Mooresville ends with crash at Rowan Mill Road; two charged

Kannapolis

Dearmons gift two public art sculptures to city of Kannapolis

Crime

Blotter: Woman’s camper stolen from side of I-85

Local

Local scouts sweep NC American Legion awards

Business

As demand lessens slightly, local homebuilders work through challenges to deliver dwellings

Local

Commissioners name Newberry Hall House county’s newest historic landmark

News

Senate budget uses NC revenue boon on more tax cuts, capital

College

Livingstone College alumna Quanera Hayes makes U.S. Olympic Team after first-place finish in 400-meter race

Crime

Blotter: June 21

Ask Us

Ask Us: What is status of ‘speed table’ on Charles Street in Spencer?

Local

East Rowan High graduate killed in motorcycle crash

Local

Political Notebook: Gov. Cooper vetoes Ford-backed bill allowing firearms at churches that are also schools

Crime

Blotter: June 20

News

Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

Nation/World

8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette