expand
Ad Spot

June 24, 2021

Shoutouts: Misenheimer completes master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 24, 2021

Col. John Misenheimer Jr., a Salisbury native, completed a master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.

The Army War College provides the Army’s senior professional military education. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville, Army War College class of 2002, presided and spoke to the class of 360 senior officers and civilians serving at the senior executive service level or above. Next, Misenheimer will be the garrison commander at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas.

Dalton Lankford of Salisbury graduated from Freed-Hardeman University cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in social work.

The following local students were named to the President’s List at Catawba College:

  • Richard Kevin Ajwang of Salisbury
  • Abigal Joy Birkhead of Salisbury
  • Sarah Ann Burke of Salisbury
  • Jenny Cheng of Salisbury
  • Chase Franklin Clayton of Salisbury
  • Carolina Correla of Salisbury
  • Andrea Valeria Garrido Lecca of Salisbury
  • Trey Scott Germano of Salisbury
  • Caylinn Helm of Salisbury
  • Benjamin Cooper King of Salisbury
  • Clayton Jacob Lewis of Salisbury
  • Bernard Weaver Malloy of Salisbury
  • Zack Miller of Salisbury
  • Michaela Dominicia Patterson of Salisbury
  • Alexander Eliseo Rodriguez of Salisbury
  • Angela Madison Smith of Salisbury
  • Matthew James Smith of Salisbury
  • Allison Victoria Baker of Kannapolis
  • Aliya MacKenzie Foster of Kannapolis
  • Keirsten Blair Morgan of Kannapolis
  • Vonni Bliss Gilmore of China Grove
  • Ronda Womack Kirkman of China Grove
  • Kaley Knight of China Grove
  • Rebekah Emolyn Cale of Rockwell
  • Larry Daniel Harvey of Rockwell
  • Madison Hoshouser of Rockwell
  • Madison Kaye Hunter of Rockwell

The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Catawba College:

  • Sandra Abbey of Rockwell
  • Richard Kevin Ajwang of Salisbury
  • Casaundra Arielle Allen of Salisbury
  • Isaac Alexander Anton of Woodleaf
  • Allison Victoria Baker of Kannapolis
  • Katie Rose Beck of Salisbury
  • Irma Begic of Salisbury
  • Faith Lee Benton of Kannapolis
  • Kimberly Ramirez Betancourt of Salisbury
  • Abigail Joy Birkhead of Salisbury
  • Bailey Wilson Birkhead of Salisbury
  • Camryn Mae Bost of Salisbury
  • Gemma Margaret Ruth Brown of Salisbury
  • Sarah Ann Burke of Salisbury
  • Rebekah Emolyn Cale of Rockwell
  • Jenifer Yaneth Castillo Pacas of Salisbury
  • Chase Franklin Clayton of Salisbury
  • Jarod Nathaniel Conner of Landis
  • Carolina Correia of Salisbury
  • Ryley Brianne Corriher of Mount Ulla
  • Cade Everett Cranford of Salisbury
  • Maria Curiel of Salisbury
  • Janiya Jushone Downs of China Grove
  • Sara Grace Duplisea of Kannapolis
  • Ashlyn Nicole Fleming of Salisbury
  • Patrick Michael Fongemy of Kannapolis
  • Aliya Mackenzie Foster of Kannapolis
  • Andrea Valeria Garrido Lecca of Salisbury
  • Trey Scott Germano of Salisbury
  • Vonni Bliss Gilmore of China Grove
  • Jordan Allen Goodine of Salisbury
  • Sarah Nicole Grooms of Salisbury
  • Zachary Harper of Salisbury
  • Larry Daniel Harvey of Rockwell
  • Kira Ann Harwood of Salisbury
  • Caylinn Helm of Salisbury
  • Madison Holshouser of Rockwell
  • Madison Kaye Hunter of Rockwell
  • Victoria Ann Hunter of China Grove
  • Garrett Seth Jennings of Salisbury
  • Katelyn Elizabeth Jones of Salisbury
  • Benjamin Cooper King of Salisbury
  • Ronda Womack Kirkman of China Grove
  • Andrew Jason Kisamore of Salisbury
  • Kaley Knight of China Grove
  • Shayla Lackey of Salisbury
  • Emily Ann Latta of Salisbury
  • Henderson Cole Lentz of Salisbury
  • Clayton Jacob Lewis of Salisbury
  • Bernard Weaver Malloy of Salisbury
  • Chandler James McClamrock of Salisbury
  • Thomas Earl McClinton of Salisbury
  • T’awna Miller of Salisbury
  • Zack Miller of Salisbury
  • Haleigh Kristian Mitchell of Salisbury
  • Keirsten Blair Morgan of Kannapolis
  • Tyler Ray Oelling of Salisbury
  • Michaela Domicia Patterson of Salisbury
  • Cortarius Adriel Polk of Salisbury
  • Jackson Harner Price of Salisbury
  • Kristina Rabon of Salisbury
  • Robert Ring of Salisbury
  • Merritt Elizabeth Robinson of Salisbury
  • Alexander Eliseo Rodriguez of Salisbury
  • Joshua Stephen Savage of Salisbury
  • Haley Frances Sloop of China Grove
  • Angela Madison Smith of Salisbury
  • Kayla Smith of Salisbury
  • Matthew James Smith of Salisbury
  • Michaelyn Renay Smith of Salisbury
  • Martin Kaleb Solano Munoz of Kannapolis
  • Naomi Renee Stinson of Salisbury
  • Ryan Joseph Street of China Grove
  • Billie Lynn Sullivan of Woodleaf
  • Meredith Nicole Swaim of Salisbury
  • Stephania Tavira of Salisbury
  • Chase Bradley Taylor of Cleveland
  • Rachael Patricia Taylor of Salisbury
  • Gracelyn Thomason of Rockwell
  • Amber Lee White of Cleveland
  • Lauren Tate Wilsey of Salisbury
  • Olivia Louise Wilsey of Salisbury

More News

Dreams of flight become reality at ASCEND summer camp

Base salary for SPD officers increases to nearly $42,000 next week

‘He loved people:’ Larry Ford leaves behind legacy of legal achievement, community service

Statewide pickleball tournament at Catawba College in September expected to draw hundreds of visitors

Comments

Local

Dreams of flight become reality at ASCEND summer camp

Local

Base salary for SPD officers increases to nearly $42,000 next week

News

‘He loved people:’ Larry Ford leaves behind legacy of legal achievement, community service

Local

Statewide pickleball tournament at Catawba College in September expected to draw hundreds of visitors

Local

Resources still available for those dealing with lingering impacts of pandemic

Education

Shoutouts: Misenheimer completes master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College

Education

State expands Principal of the Year to charter schools

High School

All-county baseball team: Norris Award winner Honeycutt made the most of a dozen games

Education

Partners in learning raises $3.2 million for new facility

Education

Tar Heel Boys State creates miniature government at Catawba College

News

NC medical marijuana legalization gets hearing in Senate

News

N. Carolina bill ending extra $300 benefits heads to Cooper

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 positives in Rowan at lowest point since start of pandemic

Education

Rowan Wild’s animal camp makes a comeback at Dan Nicholas Park

Coronavirus

Health officials say financial incentives helped vaccination rates; lottery drawing today

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry adopts budget that keeps tax rate flat

Business

Airport Advisory committee endorses plans for expansion at Mid-Carolina Regional

China Grove

China Grove will celebrate 40th Farmers Day with week full of festivities

Sports

Pistons win in NBA draft lottery; Hornets will get 11th pick

Crime

Officers in Locust arrest drivers who tried to flee; one was on motorcycle reported stolen from Rowan

News

Panel OKs NC Senate budget bill; Dems pan policy provisions

News

Letter: Journalist won’t join UNC faculty without tenure

Crime

Chase from Mooresville ends with crash at Rowan Mill Road; two charged

Kannapolis

Dearmons gift two public art sculptures to city of Kannapolis