Shoutouts: Misenheimer completes master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College

Col. John Misenheimer Jr., a Salisbury native, completed a master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.

The Army War College provides the Army’s senior professional military education. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville, Army War College class of 2002, presided and spoke to the class of 360 senior officers and civilians serving at the senior executive service level or above. Next, Misenheimer will be the garrison commander at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas.

Dalton Lankford of Salisbury graduated from Freed-Hardeman University cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in social work.

The following local students were named to the President’s List at Catawba College:

Richard Kevin Ajwang of Salisbury

Abigal Joy Birkhead of Salisbury

Sarah Ann Burke of Salisbury

Jenny Cheng of Salisbury

Chase Franklin Clayton of Salisbury

Carolina Correla of Salisbury

Andrea Valeria Garrido Lecca of Salisbury

Trey Scott Germano of Salisbury

Caylinn Helm of Salisbury

Benjamin Cooper King of Salisbury

Clayton Jacob Lewis of Salisbury

Bernard Weaver Malloy of Salisbury

Zack Miller of Salisbury

Michaela Dominicia Patterson of Salisbury

Alexander Eliseo Rodriguez of Salisbury

Angela Madison Smith of Salisbury

Matthew James Smith of Salisbury

Allison Victoria Baker of Kannapolis

Aliya MacKenzie Foster of Kannapolis

Keirsten Blair Morgan of Kannapolis

Vonni Bliss Gilmore of China Grove

Ronda Womack Kirkman of China Grove

Kaley Knight of China Grove

Rebekah Emolyn Cale of Rockwell

Larry Daniel Harvey of Rockwell

Madison Hoshouser of Rockwell

Madison Kaye Hunter of Rockwell

The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Catawba College: