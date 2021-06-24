Shoutouts: Misenheimer completes master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College
Col. John Misenheimer Jr., a Salisbury native, completed a master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.
The Army War College provides the Army’s senior professional military education. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville, Army War College class of 2002, presided and spoke to the class of 360 senior officers and civilians serving at the senior executive service level or above. Next, Misenheimer will be the garrison commander at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas.
Dalton Lankford of Salisbury graduated from Freed-Hardeman University cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in social work.
The following local students were named to the President’s List at Catawba College:
- Richard Kevin Ajwang of Salisbury
- Abigal Joy Birkhead of Salisbury
- Sarah Ann Burke of Salisbury
- Jenny Cheng of Salisbury
- Chase Franklin Clayton of Salisbury
- Carolina Correla of Salisbury
- Andrea Valeria Garrido Lecca of Salisbury
- Trey Scott Germano of Salisbury
- Caylinn Helm of Salisbury
- Benjamin Cooper King of Salisbury
- Clayton Jacob Lewis of Salisbury
- Bernard Weaver Malloy of Salisbury
- Zack Miller of Salisbury
- Michaela Dominicia Patterson of Salisbury
- Alexander Eliseo Rodriguez of Salisbury
- Angela Madison Smith of Salisbury
- Matthew James Smith of Salisbury
- Allison Victoria Baker of Kannapolis
- Aliya MacKenzie Foster of Kannapolis
- Keirsten Blair Morgan of Kannapolis
- Vonni Bliss Gilmore of China Grove
- Ronda Womack Kirkman of China Grove
- Kaley Knight of China Grove
- Rebekah Emolyn Cale of Rockwell
- Larry Daniel Harvey of Rockwell
- Madison Hoshouser of Rockwell
- Madison Kaye Hunter of Rockwell
The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Catawba College:
- Sandra Abbey of Rockwell
- Casaundra Arielle Allen of Salisbury
- Isaac Alexander Anton of Woodleaf
- Katie Rose Beck of Salisbury
- Irma Begic of Salisbury
- Faith Lee Benton of Kannapolis
- Kimberly Ramirez Betancourt of Salisbury
- Bailey Wilson Birkhead of Salisbury
- Camryn Mae Bost of Salisbury
- Gemma Margaret Ruth Brown of Salisbury
- Jenifer Yaneth Castillo Pacas of Salisbury
- Jarod Nathaniel Conner of Landis
- Ryley Brianne Corriher of Mount Ulla
- Cade Everett Cranford of Salisbury
- Maria Curiel of Salisbury
- Janiya Jushone Downs of China Grove
- Sara Grace Duplisea of Kannapolis
- Ashlyn Nicole Fleming of Salisbury
- Patrick Michael Fongemy of Kannapolis
- Jordan Allen Goodine of Salisbury
- Sarah Nicole Grooms of Salisbury
- Zachary Harper of Salisbury
- Kira Ann Harwood of Salisbury
- Victoria Ann Hunter of China Grove
- Garrett Seth Jennings of Salisbury
- Katelyn Elizabeth Jones of Salisbury
- Andrew Jason Kisamore of Salisbury
- Shayla Lackey of Salisbury
- Emily Ann Latta of Salisbury
- Henderson Cole Lentz of Salisbury
- Chandler James McClamrock of Salisbury
- Thomas Earl McClinton of Salisbury
- T’awna Miller of Salisbury
- Haleigh Kristian Mitchell of Salisbury
- Tyler Ray Oelling of Salisbury
- Cortarius Adriel Polk of Salisbury
- Jackson Harner Price of Salisbury
- Kristina Rabon of Salisbury
- Robert Ring of Salisbury
- Merritt Elizabeth Robinson of Salisbury
- Joshua Stephen Savage of Salisbury
- Haley Frances Sloop of China Grove
- Kayla Smith of Salisbury
- Michaelyn Renay Smith of Salisbury
- Martin Kaleb Solano Munoz of Kannapolis
- Naomi Renee Stinson of Salisbury
- Ryan Joseph Street of China Grove
- Billie Lynn Sullivan of Woodleaf
- Meredith Nicole Swaim of Salisbury
- Stephania Tavira of Salisbury
- Chase Bradley Taylor of Cleveland
- Rachael Patricia Taylor of Salisbury
- Gracelyn Thomason of Rockwell
- Amber Lee White of Cleveland
- Lauren Tate Wilsey of Salisbury
- Olivia Louise Wilsey of Salisbury