expand
Ad Spot

June 24, 2021

State expands Principal of the Year to charter schools

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 24, 2021

The Wells Fargo N.C. Principal of the Year program has expanded to include the Office of Charter Schools at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. This expansion allows for individual public charter schools to now nominate principals to participate in the Principal of the Year selection process.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt was happy to see charter schools included in the prestigious Principal of the Year program.

“I’m so excited that this opportunity has been extended to include our charter school leaders,” Truitt said. “Our charter schools are pursuing incredibly innovative avenues to serve students’ unique abilities and interests, and I am thrilled to see the Principal of the Year program give them an opportunity for recognition.”

The timing of today’s Principal of the Year announcement coincides with the 25th anniversary of North Carolina’s charter school law, which is being celebrated today at the NC General Assembly.

Once the school district and charter school nomination processes are completed, the principal finalists vie to become one of the state’s nine Regional Principals of the Year.

The state is currently divided into eight geographical regions, and the 200 active charter schools in North Carolina will be clustered together to form a ninth region.

The selection process is facilitated in each region by Regional Education Facilitators representing the Division of Transformation at the Department of Public Instruction. Each of the nine regional finalists will participate in the state selection process which includes an interview by the state selection team and evaluation of each regional finalist portfolio.Since 1984, Wells Fargo has financially supported this program in collaboration with the Department of Public Instruction to recognize outstanding principals from the North Carolina public schools.

More News

Dreams of flight become reality at ASCEND summer camp

Base salary for SPD officers increases to nearly $42,000 next week

‘He loved people:’ Larry Ford leaves behind legacy of legal achievement, community service

Statewide pickleball tournament at Catawba College in September expected to draw hundreds of visitors

Comments

Local

Dreams of flight become reality at ASCEND summer camp

Local

Base salary for SPD officers increases to nearly $42,000 next week

News

‘He loved people:’ Larry Ford leaves behind legacy of legal achievement, community service

Local

Statewide pickleball tournament at Catawba College in September expected to draw hundreds of visitors

Local

Resources still available for those dealing with lingering impacts of pandemic

Education

Shoutouts: Misenheimer completes master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College

Education

State expands Principal of the Year to charter schools

High School

All-county baseball team: Norris Award winner Honeycutt made the most of a dozen games

Education

Partners in learning raises $3.2 million for new facility

Education

Tar Heel Boys State creates miniature government at Catawba College

News

NC medical marijuana legalization gets hearing in Senate

News

N. Carolina bill ending extra $300 benefits heads to Cooper

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 positives in Rowan at lowest point since start of pandemic

Education

Rowan Wild’s animal camp makes a comeback at Dan Nicholas Park

Coronavirus

Health officials say financial incentives helped vaccination rates; lottery drawing today

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry adopts budget that keeps tax rate flat

Business

Airport Advisory committee endorses plans for expansion at Mid-Carolina Regional

China Grove

China Grove will celebrate 40th Farmers Day with week full of festivities

Sports

Pistons win in NBA draft lottery; Hornets will get 11th pick

Crime

Officers in Locust arrest drivers who tried to flee; one was on motorcycle reported stolen from Rowan

News

Panel OKs NC Senate budget bill; Dems pan policy provisions

News

Letter: Journalist won’t join UNC faculty without tenure

Crime

Chase from Mooresville ends with crash at Rowan Mill Road; two charged

Kannapolis

Dearmons gift two public art sculptures to city of Kannapolis