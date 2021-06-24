State expands Principal of the Year to charter schools

The Wells Fargo N.C. Principal of the Year program has expanded to include the Office of Charter Schools at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. This expansion allows for individual public charter schools to now nominate principals to participate in the Principal of the Year selection process.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt was happy to see charter schools included in the prestigious Principal of the Year program.

“I’m so excited that this opportunity has been extended to include our charter school leaders,” Truitt said. “Our charter schools are pursuing incredibly innovative avenues to serve students’ unique abilities and interests, and I am thrilled to see the Principal of the Year program give them an opportunity for recognition.”

The timing of today’s Principal of the Year announcement coincides with the 25th anniversary of North Carolina’s charter school law, which is being celebrated today at the NC General Assembly.

Once the school district and charter school nomination processes are completed, the principal finalists vie to become one of the state’s nine Regional Principals of the Year.

The state is currently divided into eight geographical regions, and the 200 active charter schools in North Carolina will be clustered together to form a ninth region.

The selection process is facilitated in each region by Regional Education Facilitators representing the Division of Transformation at the Department of Public Instruction. Each of the nine regional finalists will participate in the state selection process which includes an interview by the state selection team and evaluation of each regional finalist portfolio.Since 1984, Wells Fargo has financially supported this program in collaboration with the Department of Public Instruction to recognize outstanding principals from the North Carolina public schools.