expand
Ad Spot

June 25, 2021

After Senate rejection, Cooper picks new environment leader

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, June 25, 2021

RALEIGH (AP) —  Gov. Roy Cooper named on Thursday a longtime legislative lobbyist and environmental policy adviser as his next secretary for the environment, after the state Senate did not confirm his previous choice.

Elizabeth Biser, who’s been operating her own consulting business and working for a national group that promotes recycling, also will be subject to formal scrutiny by senators.

Senate Republicans voted down Cooper’s appointment of Dionne Delli-Gatti as secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality earlier this month, saying her reticence during her confirmation hearing about Cooper’s natural gas policy disqualified her for the post. Cooper, who called the Senate’s rejection baseless, immediately rehired Delli-Gatti as DEQ’s clean energy director.

Biser has been most recently senior policy adviser for The Recycling Partnership. Previously, she was a legislative liaison for DEQ’s predecessor agency and later represented at the General Assembly groups like Environmental Defense Action Fund and Friends of State Parks, as well as businesses and trade organizations.

More News

Pared-down infrastructure bill’s price tag: $1.2 trillion

More than 40 employers slated to attend West End Plaza job fair

Annual state farm bill nears final approval by lawmakers

After Senate rejection, Cooper picks new environment leader

Comments

Nation/World

Pared-down infrastructure bill’s price tag: $1.2 trillion

Business

More than 40 employers slated to attend West End Plaza job fair

News

Annual state farm bill nears final approval by lawmakers

News

After Senate rejection, Cooper picks new environment leader

East Spencer

East Spencer adopts $5.46 million budget with no tax hike; federal funding will help improve water system

Education

RSS ranks fourth in state for career, technical credential attainment, beating Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Nation/World

Death toll likely to rise after collapse of Florida condo

Davie

Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 250 acres of land in Davie County

Coronavirus

Biden makes stop in Raleigh for vaccination event

Business

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College unveils tenants, training partners at Advanced Technology Center

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with drug, assault crimes

Local

City of Salisbury to resume normal operations, return to in-person council meetings

Local

Dreams of flight become reality at ASCEND summer camp

Local

Base salary for SPD officers increases to nearly $42,000 next week

News

‘He loved people:’ Larry Ford leaves behind legacy of legal achievement, community service

Local

Statewide pickleball tournament at Catawba College in September expected to draw hundreds of visitors

Local

Resources still available for those dealing with lingering impacts of pandemic

Education

Shoutouts: Misenheimer completes master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College

Education

State expands Principal of the Year to charter schools

High School

All-county baseball team: Norris Award winner Honeycutt made the most of a dozen games

Education

Partners in learning raises $3.2 million for new facility

Education

Tar Heel Boys State creates miniature government at Catawba College

News

NC medical marijuana legalization gets hearing in Senate

News

N. Carolina bill ending extra $300 benefits heads to Cooper