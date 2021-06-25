expand
June 26, 2021

High school girls tennis: Salisbury’s Burton/Rusher team advances to semifinals

By Post Sports

Published 10:18 pm Friday, June 25, 2021

Salisbury’s Lillie Rusher. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Salisbury’s Meredith Burton. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

 

Staff report

CARY — Salisbury’s doubles team of Lillie Rusher/Meredith Burton won twice on Friday and advanced to the semifinals of the 2A Individual State Championship.

They won 6-0, 6-3 in the first round and took a marathon three-set match in the quarterfinals.

The semifinal matches start at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The Rusher/Burton team will take on the West Lincoln duo of Brogan Heavner/Etta Godfrey.

If they Hornets win that one, they’ll play in the afternoon for the state championship.

Salisbury’s Millie Wymbs/Abby Campion doubles team won in the first round, but lost in the quarterfinals.

In the singles bracket, Salisbury’s Abbey Lawson won in the first round, but lost in the quarterfinals.

In the 1A tournament, Gray Stone’s Emma Grace Bost won twice and will play for the state title on Saturday.

 

NCHSAA 2A Women’s Tennis Individual State Championship
Doubles Draw
First Round
Olivia Prevost & Olivia Franco (East Lincoln) def. McKinsey Harper & Kristen Cole (Greene Central) 7-5, 5-7, 6-1
Chloe Bethea & Marlie Stephenson (Oak Grove) def. Danni Lester & Lauren Tuttle (McMichael) 6-2, 6-1
McCollough Perry& Eliza Perry (Hendersonville) def. Grace Meyer & Mia Raynor (Croatan) 6-0, 6-0
Millie Wymbs & Abby Campion (Salisbury) def. Riley Landen & Gabby Long (Roanoke Rapids) 6-1, 6-0
Lillie Rusher & Meredith Burton (Salisbury) def. Atty Bestwick & Taylor Bond (Durham School of the Arts) 6-0, 6-3
Lindsay Bull & Ava Heffner (Hendersonville) def. Ellie Hornthal & Zoe Pureza (Northeastern) 6-4, 6-1
Kara Comer & Taylor Comer (Wheatmore) def. Megan Smith & Elei Ayers (Forbush) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4
Brogan Heavner & Etta Godfrey (West Lincoln) def. Kaylee Tucker & Venancia Miller (Greene Central) 6-0, 6-3
Quarterfinals
Chloe Bethea & Marlie Stephenson (Oak Grove) def. Olivia Prevost & Olivia Franco (East Lincoln) 6-7 (7-4), 6-4, 6-3
McCollough Perry& Eliza Perry (Hendersonville) def. Millie Wymbs & Abby Campion (Salisbury) 6-1, 6-0
Lillie Rusher & Meredith Burton (Salisbury) def. Lindsay Bull & Ava Heffner (Hendersonville) 6-4, 6-7 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5)
Brogan Heavner & Etta Godfrey (West Lincoln) def. Kara Comer & Taylor Comer (Wheatmore) 6-0, 6-4
Saturday, June 26, 2021 – @ Cary Tennis Park – 9 a.m.
2A Doubles Semifinals
Chloe Bethea & Marlie Stephenson (Oak Grove) vs. McCollough Perry& Eliza Perry (Hendersonville)
Lillie Rusher & Meredith Burton (Salisbury) vs. Brogan Heavner & Etta Godfrey (West Lincoln)
NCHSAA 2A Women’s Tennis Individual State Championship
Singles Draw
First Round
Mary Emma Holscher (Washington) def. Sidney Ross (Lake Norman Charter) 6-1, 7-5
Lucy Bovard (Mount Pleasant) def. Hanna Carter (Wheatmore) 6-1, 6-1
Alexis Wolgemuth (Fred T. Foard) def. Hinson Britt (Greene Central) 6-1, 6-1
Elizabeth Wallace (Ashe County) def. Emily Roach (Randleman) 6-0, 6-1
Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove) def. Maggie Thornton (Jordan-Matthews) 6-0, 6-1
Olivia Pursley (Hendersonville) def. Katie Sink (Croatan) 6-1, 6-0
Abbey Lawson (Salisbury) def. Anna Smith (Whiteville) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4
Alexa Allison (Newton-Conover) def. Marley Renner (Currituck County) 6-0, 6-0
Quarterfinals
Mary Emma Holscher (Washington) def. Lucy Bovard (Mount Pleasant) 1-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-1
Alexis Wolgemuth (Fred T. Foard) def. Elizabeth Wallace (Ashe County) 6-1, 6-1
Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove) def. Olivia Pursley (Hendersonville) 6-2, 6-0
Alexa Allison (Newton-Conover) def. Abbey Lawson (Salisbury) 6-0, 6-0
Saturday, June 26, 2021 – @ Cary Tennis Park – 9 a.m.
2A Singles Semifinals
Mary Emma Holscher (Washington) vs. Alexis Wolgemuth (Fred T. Foard)
Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove) vs. Alexa Allison (Newton-Conover)
NCHSAA 1A Women’s Tennis Individual State Championship
Singles Draw
Quarterfinals
Lourdes Lopez (Bishop McGuinness) def. Keerthi Avula (Raleigh Charter) 6-1, 6-0
Emma Grace Bost (Gray Stone Day) def. Riley Maldonado (Rosewood) 6-1, 6-0
Andersen Schubert (Pine Lake Prep) def. Tinsley Moore (Princeton) 6-1, 6-0
Helen Brockmann (Franklin Academy) def. Jacy Noble (South Stanly) 6-3, 6-2
Semifinals
Emma Grace Bost (Gray Stone Day) def. Lourdes Lopez (Bishop McGuinness) 6-1, 6-0
Andersen Schubert (Pine Lake Prep) def. Helen Brockmann (Franklin Academy) 6-0, 6-0
Saturday, June 26, 2021 – @ Cary Tennis Park – 9:00 a.m.
1A Singles Championship
Emma Grace Bost (Gray Stone Day) vs. Andersen Schubert (Pine Lake Prep)

 

