Local golf: Friday’s Rowan Masters results and Saturday’s pairings

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Defending champion Nick Lyerly and qualifying medalist Ronald Otile were among the 16 golfers advancing to the second round of the Rowan Masters.

The first round of the match-play tournament was conducted at Warrior on Friday.

Play continues with the Round of 16 and the quarterfinals on Saturday, with semifinal and championship matches set for Sunday.

Rowan Masters

First round pairings

(1) Lyerly vs. (32) Okwong

(16) Shoaf vs. (17) Braude

(8) Burkhart vs. (25) Mills

(9) Morgan vs. (24) Benfield

(4) Fagg vs. (29) Fowler

(13) Girard vs. (20) Baselaine

(5) Robins vs. (28) Jakisa

(12) Hurd vs. (21) Baguma

————————————-

(2) Otile vs. (31) Shackleford

(15) Kramer vs. (18) Hill

(7) Jones vs. (26) Mattila

(10) Cobb vs. (23) Lipe

(3) Edwards vs. (30) Lentz

(14) Perrino vs. (19) Debri

(6) Little vs. (27) Merrell

(11) Tucker vs. (22) Johns

First round results

(1) Lyerly d. (32) Owkong, 5 and 4

(16) Shoaf d. (17) Braude, 4 and 2

(25) Mills d. (8) Burkhart, 3 and 2

(24) Benfield d. (9) Morgan, 2-up

(4) Fagg d. (29) Fowler, 1-up

(20) Baselaine d. (13) Girard, 5 and 4

(5) Robins d. (28) Jakisa, 3 and 2

(12) Hurd d. (21) Baguma, 21 holes

————————————————-

(2) Otile d. (31) Shackleford, 7 and 6

(15) Kramer d. (18) Hill, 6 and 5

(7) Jones d. (26) Mattila, 3 and 2

(10) Cobb d. (23) Lipe, 19 holes

(30) Lentz d. (3) Edwards, default

(14) Perrino d. (19) Debri, 1-up

(6) Little d. (27) Merrell, 3 and 2

(11) Tucker d. (22) Johns, 3 and 2

Second round, Saturday, June 26

(1) Lyerly vs. (16) Shoaf, 8 a.m.

(25) Mills vs. (24) Benfield, 8 a.m.

(4) Fagg vs. (20) Baselaine, 8:08 a.m.

(5) Robins vs. (12) Hurd, 8:08 a.m.

————————————-

(2) Otile vs. (15) Kramer, 8:16 a.m.

(7) Jones vs. (10) Cobb, 8:16 a.m.

(30) Lentz. vs. (14) Perrino, 8:24 a.m.

(6) Little vs. (11) Tucker, 8:24 a.m.

Second round and quarterfinals, Saturday, June 26

1:04 and 1:12

Semifinals and championship, Sunday, June 27

8 a.m. and 12:32 p.m.