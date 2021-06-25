More than 40 employers slated to attend West End Plaza job fair

SALISBURY — There are 45 local employers signed up to attend a large community job fair at West End Plaza on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Organized by the Rowan County Economic Development Commission, Rowan County Chamber of Commerce, Tourism Development Authority and Miller Davis Agency, the job fair is designed to give employers a way to connect with job seekers. Rod Crider, president of the Rowan EDC, says local companies are having trouble filling a multitude of vacancies, from entry-level jobs to management positions.

Companies attending the fair will offer a number of incentives, including child care assistance, tuition and signing bonuses. Employers also will be prepared to offer jobs on-site. In addition to the incentives offered by companies, the Tourism Development Authority will raffle off four $250 Amazon gift cards to event attendees who complete an on-site scavenger hunt.

Salisbury Transit will offer free transportation to West End Plaza.

Companies scheduled to attend the job fair are

• Ahold-Delhaize USA

• Aerotek

• Aspire Youth and Family

• Boone-Carroll Funeral Home and Cremation Service

• BPR Properties

• Broadlinx Telecom

• Carvana

• Chewy

• City of Salisbury

• Clayton Homes Rockwell

• Continental Structural Plastics

• Conveying Solutions

• Daimler

• Eastern Wholesale Fence

• Five Below

• Food Lion

• Gildan

• Hire Dynamics

• Hitachi Metals

• Innospec

• Johnson Concrete

• M&M Consultants

• New York Air Brake

• Onin Staffing

• Oxifresh

• Packaging Corporation of America

• Public Works Administration

• R&L Carriers

• RHA Health Services

• Rowan-Cabarras Community College

• Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

• Rowan-Salisbury Schools

• Salcoa Contracting

• Salisbury Police Department

• Salisbury-Rowan Community Action Agency

• SEFA Group

• Snow Joe

• SupplyOne

• Team Auto

• TeamCraft Roofing

• Tenderhearted Home Care

• The Resource

• Trinity Oaks Health & Rehab

• United States Army

• Wayne Brothers Companies

More information about the job fair can be found online at rowanedc.com/job-fair/.