June 27, 2021

High school sports: All-CCC teams announced

By Post Sports

Published 11:05 pm Saturday, June 26, 2021

 

Salisbury’s Vance Honeycutt. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

 

From staff reports

Salisbury shortstop Vance Honeycutt is the Central Carolina Conference Player of the Year for baseball.

Chase Shoaf also made the All-CCC team from Salisbury.

South Rowan’s Ty Hubbard, Nathan Chrismon, Kane Kepley, JD James and Drew Watkins made the All-CCC team.

The Pitcher of the Year is North Davidson’s Merritt Beeker. The Coach of the Year is North Davidson’s Matt Griffin. South Rowan’s Thad Chrismon was runner-up.

•••

Salisbury’s Lillie Rusher, Meredith Burton, Millie Wymbs, Abby Campion and Kate Burton made the All-CCC team.

  Oak Grove’s Jessica Fuchs is the CCC Player of the Year, while Ledford’s Andrew Myers is the CCC Coach of the Year.

•••

South Rowan’s Jacob Cox is the Central Carolina Conference Wrestler of the Year.

Also making All-CCC from South were Aquiles Bernal, Braxton Vagner and Blake Garrett.

Salisbury’s Michael Lowry, Tkaii Gaither, Javon White and Trey Wilhoit made the All-Central Carolina Conference team.

Oak Grove’s Jason Smith is the CCC Coach of the Year.

•••

South Rowan’s Noah Julian was the Distance MVP for CCC boys track and field.

Salisbury’s Todd Parker was runner-up for CCC Coach of the Year honors for boys.

All-CCC performers were Salisbury’s  Theo Oglesby, Marcus Cook, Deuce Walker, Jayden Gibson, Mike Geter and Zae Neal and South Rowan’s Gabe Pozyck, Eli Julian, Landon Cromer and Nolan Miller.

•••

Salisbury’s  Arnasjelle Corpening was CCC Meet MVP for girls. South’s Taylor Chapman was co-MVP for sprints.

Salisbury’s Shaura Sherrill, Sutton Webb and Azriel Simpson made All-CCC, along with South’s Macy Miller and Madison Beaver.

