County Commissioner Craig Pierce arrested for driving while intoxicated

SALISBURY — Rowan County Commissioner Craig Pierce was arrested Sunday night for driving while intoxicated.

Pierce, 66, of Saint Johns Drive is accused of driving 50 mph in a 35 mph zone with a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit, 0.08, according to an incident report. His driver’s license was automatically suspended for 30 days.

Salisbury Police officer H.M Lindquist stopped Pierce around 7:23 p.m. near the intersection of West Innes Street and Statesville Boulevard after a person reported Pierce as a reckless driver, saying he split two lanes, according to an incident report. He was driving a 2015 GMC SUV.

Pierce allegedly was belligerent to the police officer, showed four of six clues on the horizontal gaze test and couldn’t complete other field sobriety tests, an incident report states. He had red, glassy eyes, smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking, an incident report states.

He took a breathalyzer test, blowing a 0.27 first attempt and 0.26 on the second, according to documents attached to his arrest warrant.

Pierce was released to the custody of a woman named Katherine Trexler on a written promise to appear in court Wednesday.

He was first elected to the Rowan County Board of Commissioners in 2012. Pierce won a second and third term in 2016 and 2020, respectively.