Kenneth L. Hardin: Let’s not commercialize Juneteenth

By Kenneth L. Hardin

Now that the dust has settled on all the unnecessary celebratory nonsense surrounding the newly discovered Juneteenth holiday by mainstream America, let’s inject some realism.

I’m not criticizing anyone who had a cookout, a luncheon or attended a festival or parade to acknowledge this sad moment in America’s history. I agree with how comedian D.L. Hughley summed up the day: “America is the only country where you ask for justice and get a holiday.” I’m all for recognizing Juneteenth, but I stop at celebrating it. So, now we’re supposed to be gleeful and ecstatic that our ancestors were given free-ish-like freedom after being brutalized, held in bondage, denied basic human rights and forced to perform duties like farm animals for centuries? Should I be grateful that a modicum of reluctant humanity was shown by people who should’ve never put another human being in that position to begin with?

It reminded me of all the ridiculous hoopla over the “Black Panther” movie. Skin folks opened their wallets, poured money out and acted like the fictional Wakanda really existed. I didn’t read where the movie studio put any profits back into the Black community. Black actors are shut out of consideration for movie roles and awards, and most skinfolk don’t know where their ancestry began in the real Africa. Back in 1992, I led a monthlong protest at the old Tinseltown theater because they refused to show movies with Black themes.

We commercialized and ruined this important day with feel-good celebrations, but we did nothing to create an understanding of why it was significant. Every news program, from local coverage to the national spotlight, seemed so giddy with excitement to report on the day that it bordered on insincerity and pandering. I wonder if the same celebratory spirit would’ve been well received if the focus was centered around the horrors of the Holocaust, the Trail of Tears or the U.S. Japanese Internment Camps? I would’ve much rather seen coverage of the educational seminars and focus group panel discussions about the generational psychological and economic impact slavery has had rather than watching people gorging on hotdogs, cotton candy and downing rum while sitting around smoke-filled grilling areas.

Most conscious people I associate with place more emphasis on the passage of the 13th Amendment because it has more adult teeth than the baby denticles of the present celebration. Although the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution abolished slavery and involuntary servitude, there were loopholes that were exploited as free-ish. Blacks could be arrested and placed back into a new modified form of slavery as punishment for a crime. Where are the celebrations for this important tangible piece of legislation that actually changed the course of history?

We act as if Abraham Lincoln was the hero savior of all things dark in skin hue, but he actually cared more about saving the Union than freeing Black people — just more lies my elementary through high school teachers told me.

I read an angry comment where someone who doesn’t look like me asked when whites would get their holiday? Well, I’ll be happy to swap you the murderous slave trader Columbus we were force fed to believe actually discovered this land. Another melanin-deficient commenter worried how Americans would now be forced to choose between celebrating Juneteenth and Independence Day. Does no one believe in that whole walking and chewing gum thing anymore? Americans are more concerned with choosing between groceries and medications each month than holiday loyalty.

Since that free-ish moment back in Texas, 2,000 free-ish Blacks were lynched during the Reconstruction period from 1865-1877. The mainstream news salivated over the centennial anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre recently. For weeks, the top of every newscast led off with some angle capturing that horrific day. Weeks later, Tulsa is as forgotten by mainstream America as that murderous day has been for decades. As many misguided souls partook in the celebratory spirit last week, forgotten were the other Black cities across this country that burned alongside of Tulsa. Lest we forget the hundreds who were killed in Colfax, Louisiana, in 1873; Wilmington in 1898; Atlanta in 1906; Elaine, Arkansas, in 1919; Rosewood, Florida, in 1923 and several others too painful to recall. Couple that with the horrors of the civil rights era and the modern day police lynchings of unarmed Blacks today and ask yourself if actually celebrating Juneteenth is worth it.

I’m giving everyone fair warning: if there is one Juneteenth car, mattress or clothing sale, or if I see a Juneteenth KFC chicken wing special, I will be the top story on CNN come next year’s holiday.

Kenneth L. Hardin is a writer living in Salisbury, a former member of the Salisbury City Council and is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.