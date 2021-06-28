expand
Ad Spot

June 28, 2021

Carl Blankenship/Salisbury Post - Brandon White receiving his diploma from West Rowan Principal Jamie Durant during a drive-thru graduation event in 2020. Graduates stepped out of vehicles and walked across the stage.

RSS schedules traditional graduation for class of 2020

By Carl Blankenship

Published 4:38 pm Monday, June 28, 2021

SALISBURY — Rowan-Salisbury Schools on Monday announced plans to make good on a promise it made more than a year ago.

The district will give the class of 2020 a traditional, in-person graduation ceremony at West Rowan High School on July 24. The 8 a.m. ceremony will be open to anyone from the class of 2020 who registers.

“It was very important to us to honor the hard work and resilience of the class of 2020,” RSS Superintendent Tony Watlington said in a statement. “These students missed out on so many opportunities and experiences during their senior year. While we can’t go back in time, we can make sure that our class of 2020 alumni have the opportunity to celebrate their academic achievements in person.”

A drive-thru graduation was the only ceremony last year’s seniors received. Attendance was limited to one car per family. With the drive-thru, RSS also promised then-seniors a traditional ceremony to be held at some time in the future, anticipating the COVID-19 pandemic would wane in short order. That did not happen. Gathering limits remained in place as the virus made a resurgence in the fall and winter.

Students did get to walk across the stage during the drive-thru events, but it occurred in a parking lot with no hand shakes, friends or crowd of people watching,

Neighboring Kannapolis City Schools got as close as possible to a normal graduation, allowing only a few students in the school’s auditorium at once to walk across the stage, but the crowd was still limited.

RSS initially committed to traditional ceremonies with an attendance limit and mask requirement for the class of 2021, but there were no limitations when graduation day came because Gov. Roy Cooper lifted outdoor gathering limits and mask requirements.

Former students can register to be part of the ceremony for the class of 2020 here.

More News

RSS schedules traditional graduation for class of 2020

Ask Us: Is critical race theory taught in Rowan-Salisbury Schools?

Blotter: Man charged for throwing knife into woman’s head during fight

Local golf: Lyerly wins another Rowan Masters

Comments

Education

RSS schedules traditional graduation for class of 2020

Ask Us

Ask Us: Is critical race theory taught in Rowan-Salisbury Schools?

Crime

Blotter: Man charged for throwing knife into woman’s head during fight

Local

Smart Start Rowan’s Drive-In Story Time proves to be a hit

Crime

UPDATED: County Commissioner Craig Pierce arrested for DWI

Local

Salisbury firefighter injured in blaze on Old Concord Road

Education

RSS dives into planning, accountability in hours-long session

News

After recovering from COVID, Harry Drury celebrates 100th birthday

News

All-American Saturday Night Out draws crowd, good times to downtown Spencer

Kannapolis

Kannapolis native Jerry Blackwell discusses prosecuting Derek Chauvin for death of George Floyd

High School

High school track and field: North’s Goodes, South’s Miller win state high jump titles

College

COVID dooms Wolfpack; players confused, angered after being removed from College World Series

Local

LGBTQ advocates say more work is needed after city’s passage of nondiscrimination ordinance

Local

Local golf: Rowan Masters field trimmed to 4 as Lyerly will try to repeat as champion

Business

Business Roundup: Rotary Club selects Goins as new president

News

Former Spencer Mayor Buddy Gettys always had a project

Business

Company with a calling: Blue-J Cleaning Solutions provides opportunities to people with development differences

Faith

Miss Rowan County Veteran queen to be crowned Saturday

Education

Spencer art camp will spruce up new town hall

Business

‘Opportunity you don’t want to miss’: Hundreds turn out for job fair at West End Plaza

Lifestyle

Churches organize Fourth of July concert in Faith

High School

High school wrestling: Cox, Bost win state titles

News

UNC protesters cite ongoing frustrations amid tenure dispute

Crime

Chauvin gets 22.5 years in prison for George Floyd’s death