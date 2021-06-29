Legion baseball: Rowan County schedule
Rowan County
Home games at Staton Field
Games start at 7 unless noted
July 1 — Mooresville
July 2 — at Kannapolis
July 3 — Kannapolis
July 4 — Davidson County
July 5 — at Randolph County
July 7 — at Mooresville
July 8 — High Point
July 9 — at Concord, 7:30 p.m.
July 10 — Concord
July 13 — at Greensboro
July 15 — at Mocksville
July 16 — Greensboro
July 17 — at High Point
July 20-22 Playoffs
July 24 — Area III championship game
July 27-Aug. 1 — State tournament, Cherryville
Aug. 3-8 — Mid-Atlantic Regional, Asheboro
Aug. 12-17 — World Series, Shelby