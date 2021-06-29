expand
June 30, 2021

Letter: Be careful, question history’s facts

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 29, 2021

I enjoyed reading Mr. Hardin’s opinion column on Juneteenth published Sunday. It makes one think! We need to be careful when we discuss history or a historical event. This is especially true when we did not live during the time of the event we are discussing.

It is true that some of history is a collection of fables that we assume as fact. It is also true that we read “history” based on someone’s interpretation of an event or period of time. That interpretation may be true or false, or it may be somewhere in between the two.

I always told my students to be careful with history. It may be more or less than it appears in writing. We should always question history as to whether its facts, and especially its interpretations, are “correct.” Many times, history is only real in the eyes of the person who wrote it.

I enjoyed your article, Mr. Hardin.  Thank you for sharing it with us.

— Gordon Correll

Salisbury

