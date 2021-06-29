Letter: Refrain from sharing too many personal details

In Sunday’s newspaper — “Century mark” by Ben Stansell — Mr. Drury reached two milestones, the century club and overcoming COVID.

As someone that had a 104-year-old dad, this is truly a great achievement. Over the years, both men were in some of the same organizations.

As Mr. Drury deserves much kudos, in the interest of privacy, let me say that articles highlighting accomplishments, senior or otherwise, should never share info on current living arrangements or other personal details the bad guys can use. As seen on the internet, there’s too much info available now on everyone.

When seniors achieve goals and awards, give them all the glory they deserve, but please refrain from details as to where and when they may eat, the vicinity of their house and their daily schedules, which are things mischief makers love. Mr. Drury, good luck on your next 100.

— Brant Lyerly

Salisbury