expand
Ad Spot

June 30, 2021

Letter: Refrain from sharing too many personal details

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 29, 2021

In Sunday’s newspaper — “Century mark” by Ben Stansell — Mr. Drury reached two milestones, the century club and overcoming COVID.

As someone that had a 104-year-old dad, this is truly a great achievement. Over the years, both men were in some of the same organizations.

As Mr. Drury deserves much kudos, in the interest of privacy, let me say that articles highlighting accomplishments, senior or otherwise, should never share info on current living arrangements or other personal details the bad guys can use. As seen on the internet, there’s too much info available now on everyone.

When seniors achieve goals and awards, give them all the glory they deserve, but please refrain from details as to where and when they may eat, the vicinity of their house and their daily schedules, which are things mischief makers love. Mr. Drury, good luck on your next 100.

— Brant Lyerly 

Salisbury

More News

Area Sports Briefs: Honeycutt Male Athlete of the Year for CCC

Local colleges trending toward normalcy for the fall semester

With theft on the rise, city staff ask public to stop plucking plants from Hurley Park

Three current members, one new Republican selected for Rowan’s elections board

Comments

Education

Local colleges trending toward normalcy for the fall semester

Local

With theft on the rise, city staff ask public to stop plucking plants from Hurley Park

Elections

Three current members, one new Republican selected for Rowan’s elections board

Education

RSS school board OKs year’s final budget amendment

News

Tenants still protected as NC eviction moratorium nears end

Nation/World

Blackouts in US Northwest due to heat wave, deaths reported

Nation/World

Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old rape claim

Nation/World

Condo board boss warned of worsening damage before collapse

Crime

Salisbury Police charge 27 in three-month shoplifting campaign

Crime

Bullet found in Salisbury man’s rear end after story about fireworks accident

Crime

Salisbury man charged with 30 crimes for images, videos of children

Education

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, UNC-Charlotte launch ’49erNext’ program for transfer students

Education

RSS Board of Education names elementary, middle school directors

Education

SHS gym addition almost complete; wrestling club will move into abandoned building owned by RSS

Local

Dates set for Paint the Pavement project, dedication of historical marker for 1906 lynchings

Elections

Political Notebook: Gov. Cooper allows municipal election delay bill to become law without signature, signs three others

News

Juul to pay $40M in N. Carolina teen vaping suit settlement

News

North Carolina announces first COVID vaccine lottery winners

Education

RSS schedules traditional graduation for class of 2020

Ask Us

Ask Us: Is critical race theory taught in Rowan-Salisbury Schools?

Crime

Blotter: Man charged for throwing knife into woman’s head during fight

Local

Smart Start Rowan’s Drive-In Story Time proves to be a hit

Crime

UPDATED: County Commissioner Craig Pierce arrested for DWI

Local

Salisbury firefighter injured in blaze on Old Concord Road