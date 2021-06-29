Salisbury man charged with 30 crimes for images, videos of children

SALISBURY — A 20-year-old Salisbury man faces 30 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized a number of his electronic devices.

Matthew Dillon Allman was arrested Monday for the crimes and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $15,000 bond.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about images possessed by Allman. Deputies executed a search warrant at his residence on Old Mocksville Road on June 8 and seized 19 electronic devices.

Each of the 30 charges is tied to an image or video found on the devices. One warrant describes a nearly five-minute video involving multiple males between the ages of 1 and 16 years old.