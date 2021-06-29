expand
Ad Spot

June 30, 2021

Salisbury Police charge 27 in three-month shoplifting campaign

By Staff Report

Published 2:52 pm Tuesday, June 29, 2021

SALISBURY — Police charged 27 people with shoplifting-related crimes as part of a three-month campaign with Walmart to curtail theft at the store.

People faced crimes ranging from misdemeanor larceny to transferring price tags and attempting to steal items ranging from make up to electronics. They were released on a written promise or received a small cash bond.

In a news release, the Salisbury Police Department thanked Walmart for the partnership addressing shoplifting, calling it “time-consuming not only for Walmart but also for the Salisbury Police Department.”

In addition to the individuals charged in May, the Salisbury Police Department obtained additional charges for eight people accused of trespassing at Walmart.  The individuals entered Walmart, even after they knew they were not allowed on Walmart’s property, to commit larceny, a news release said.

The eight people were charged with one count of felony breaking and/or entering for the purpose of committing larceny and one count of felony larceny. These individuals have either already been arrested for the additional crimes or they have outstanding warrants.

More News

Area Sports Briefs: Honeycutt Male Athlete of the Year for CCC

Local colleges trending toward normalcy for the fall semester

With theft on the rise, city staff ask public to stop plucking plants from Hurley Park

Three current members, one new Republican selected for Rowan’s elections board

Comments

Education

Local colleges trending toward normalcy for the fall semester

Local

With theft on the rise, city staff ask public to stop plucking plants from Hurley Park

Elections

Three current members, one new Republican selected for Rowan’s elections board

Education

RSS school board OKs year’s final budget amendment

News

Tenants still protected as NC eviction moratorium nears end

Nation/World

Blackouts in US Northwest due to heat wave, deaths reported

Nation/World

Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old rape claim

Nation/World

Condo board boss warned of worsening damage before collapse

Crime

Salisbury Police charge 27 in three-month shoplifting campaign

Crime

Bullet found in Salisbury man’s rear end after story about fireworks accident

Crime

Salisbury man charged with 30 crimes for images, videos of children

Education

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, UNC-Charlotte launch ’49erNext’ program for transfer students

Education

RSS Board of Education names elementary, middle school directors

Education

SHS gym addition almost complete; wrestling club will move into abandoned building owned by RSS

Local

Dates set for Paint the Pavement project, dedication of historical marker for 1906 lynchings

Elections

Political Notebook: Gov. Cooper allows municipal election delay bill to become law without signature, signs three others

News

Juul to pay $40M in N. Carolina teen vaping suit settlement

News

North Carolina announces first COVID vaccine lottery winners

Education

RSS schedules traditional graduation for class of 2020

Ask Us

Ask Us: Is critical race theory taught in Rowan-Salisbury Schools?

Crime

Blotter: Man charged for throwing knife into woman’s head during fight

Local

Smart Start Rowan’s Drive-In Story Time proves to be a hit

Crime

UPDATED: County Commissioner Craig Pierce arrested for DWI

Local

Salisbury firefighter injured in blaze on Old Concord Road