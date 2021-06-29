Salisbury Police charge 27 in three-month shoplifting campaign

SALISBURY — Police charged 27 people with shoplifting-related crimes as part of a three-month campaign with Walmart to curtail theft at the store.

People faced crimes ranging from misdemeanor larceny to transferring price tags and attempting to steal items ranging from make up to electronics. They were released on a written promise or received a small cash bond.

In a news release, the Salisbury Police Department thanked Walmart for the partnership addressing shoplifting, calling it “time-consuming not only for Walmart but also for the Salisbury Police Department.”

In addition to the individuals charged in May, the Salisbury Police Department obtained additional charges for eight people accused of trespassing at Walmart. The individuals entered Walmart, even after they knew they were not allowed on Walmart’s property, to commit larceny, a news release said.

The eight people were charged with one count of felony breaking and/or entering for the purpose of committing larceny and one count of felony larceny. These individuals have either already been arrested for the additional crimes or they have outstanding warrants.