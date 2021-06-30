Man in critical condition after East Spencer shooting

EAST SPENCER — An 18-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday at Grant Street Apartments.

Interim East Spencer Police Chief Nicholas O’Brien said the man was shot twice — once in the upper thigh and once in the chest — at about 8:20 p.m. The man told police he was asked for a cigarette and shot after he responded that he didn’t have any.

The victim was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. O’Brien said officers were working Wednesday morning to obtain an update on the victim’s status.

East Spencer Police only have a generic description of a male suspect, who fled on foot after the shooting.