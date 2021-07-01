Man grazed by bullet, another charged after argument about relationship

SALISBURY — One man was grazed by a bullet and another faces charges after an argument about a relationship.

The injured 35-year-old man was in a residence in the 900 block of North Jackson Street when Marcquis Deon Partlow, 32, allegedly fired several rounds into the building with a revolver.

Partlow came to the house to speak to his ex-girlfriend and ask if they were still together, said Lt. Justin Crews of the Salisbury Police Department. He asked about a car in the driveway and then pulled out a revolver and started firing into the house.

The injured man, who had a bullet graze mark on his chest, is going to be OK, Crews said.

Partlow, who hasn’t yet been arrested, faces a charge of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. More charges are possible.