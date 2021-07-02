expand
Ad Spot

July 2, 2021

Quotes of the week

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Friday, July 2, 2021

“There’s no need to steal plants. We can give them away for free as long as they talk to us.”

— Danelle Cutting, manager at Hurley Park on trying to stop thieves from taking plants     

 

“At the end of the day, it’s about health and safety of all parties.”

— Anthony Davis, Livingstone chief operating officer on efforts to get students back to in-person learning

 

“It was nice and short. Being able to come to a drive-in avoided the hassle of going in to an event.”

— Jeanne LeMaster, Smart Start Rowan board member on a drive-in story time event

“A win is a win, and it’s always exciting to win.”

— Nick Lyerly, after his third straight Rowan Masters golf tourney victory

 

“Salisbury is a special place because of people like Harry.”

— Karen Alexander, Salisbury mayor who presented a proclamation declaring June 26 as ‘Harry Drury Day’ to the centenarian

 

“The whole idea was to get more life back into the town. We’ve lost so many businesses over the years and so many people have moved away. We just wanted to do something to help attract attention back to Spencer in a positive way.”

— Sam Morgan, Spencer alderman on the success of the All-American Saturday Night Out

 

“More than  anything this past year taught us not to put things off because you never know if you’ll get the chance to actually do them.”

— Kevin Holland, East Rowan girls basketball coach on decision to move with his family to be near the beach

 

“Many Rowan County residents came away from today’s event with job offers and generous sign-on bonuses in hand. That was our goal.”

— Kendall Henderson, director of business development at the Rowan EDC after the weekend job fair at the West End Plaza

 

“We’re like kids in a candy store, particularly that water wall. … That’s a signature piece for this park. So, that was when we said we’re going to have to ante up.”

— Dyke Messinger, who leads the group developing Bell Tower Green Park on the original $7 million cost estimate growing to a final price tag of about $13 million

More News

Knox teacher invited to Independence Day celebration at White House

State’s Medicaid recipients move into managed care plans

Trump Organization, CFO indicted in tax fraud case

Ex-environment official now top state administrative judge

Comments

Education

Knox teacher invited to Independence Day celebration at White House

News

State’s Medicaid recipients move into managed care plans

Crime

Trump Organization, CFO indicted in tax fraud case

News

Ex-environment official now top state administrative judge

Legion baseball

Legion baseball: Rowan rolls against Mooresville

Nation/World

Hundreds believed dead in Pacific Northwest heat wave despite efforts to help

Business

‘A place where you want to go:’ Ethan Howard brings back old-school style at Landis Barber Company

News

Temporary Catawba casino opens in Kings Mountain

Local

Quotes of the week

Education

Livingstone adding esports program, new facility

BREAKING NEWS

Salisbury City Manager Lane Bailey to retire at end of year

Crime

Man facing 22 sex crimes surrenders

Crime

Charlotte man charged with trafficking cocaine after being stopped on I-85

Crime

Man grazed by bullet, another charged after argument about relationship

Elections

10 incumbents across county make 2021 re-election plans as municipal filing starts Friday

Education

Rowan-Salisbury teachers putting on unprecedented summer school to address learning loss

News

Moooving day: Rowan County sells cows at impounded livestock auction

Faith

Opening night of Faith Fourth of July brings in big crowd

Local

Countdown begins for Bell Tower Green Park’s opening to public

Kannapolis

City of Kannapolis approves $85.25 million budget for 2022 fiscal year

Education

James Davis wants to take Communities in Schools to new heights

Education

Shoutouts

Sports

Tom Dundon now sole owner of Carolina Hurricanes

News

Medical marijuana clears first hurdle in NC Senate