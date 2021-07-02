expand
Ad Spot

July 3, 2021

Rowan Sheriff’s Office warns against scam callers, emails

By Staff Report

Published 9:00 am Friday, July 2, 2021

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is warning people against falling victim to scams requiring payment of a bill online, by gift card or Green Dot Card.

Recent scams come from overseas callers or emailers and appear to be from a legitimate source, company or government agency, but the Rowan Sheriff’s Office says government agencies will never require remote or electronic payment to avoid arrest. Legitimate businesses don’t require or request gift card payments or other non-traditional methods.

People should ask for a mailed bill if a phone call suggests one needs to be paid. The company or agency should already have the correct mailing address if the bill is legitimate, the Sheriff’s Office said.

People should never provide any personal information over the phone or through an email link. Also, change passwords to online accounts often.

“These scams prey on the victim’s good nature and fear,” the Sheriff’s Office said in an emailed news release. “Often these ‘scam callers’ will be far less customer service related and will be rude if questioned about the validity of their inquiries. They will use threats to convince victims. They often know basic information about the area and may use this limited information to convince potential victims.”

“Most of the scam callers are from a foreign country and will have difficulty with conversational English.”

Prosecution of scam callers is difficult because they are located in other jurisdictions or overseas. When a person has doubts about a potential scam, he or she should contact local law enforcement or the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office before providing any information.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at (704) 216-8700.

More News

Lightning strike: Canadiens fall 6-3 in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Cooper signs biogas permitting bill into law for hog farms

New owner of Ganassi’s NASCAR team hoping for smooth transition

Red, white and blue on display for High Rock Lake dock decorating champs

Comments

Business

Cooper signs biogas permitting bill into law for hog farms

Racing

New owner of Ganassi’s NASCAR team hoping for smooth transition

Local

Red, white and blue on display for High Rock Lake dock decorating champs

College

Area colleges scrambling to ensure NIL deals are safe, compliant

Business

Cooper vetoes bill that would have stopped federal unemployment benefits

Nation/World

Pilots survive as cargo plane crashes into Pacific Ocean

Business

Ransomware hits hundreds of companies, security firm says

Nation/World

Boy Scouts bankruptcy plans anger some, welcomed by others.

Crime

Salisbury man takes Union County deputies on 8-mile chase, lands Jeep in lake

Crime

Rowan Sheriff’s Office warns against scam callers, emails

Education

Knox teacher invited to Independence Day celebration at White House

News

State’s Medicaid recipients move into managed care plans

Crime

Trump Organization, CFO indicted in tax fraud case

News

Ex-environment official now top state administrative judge

Legion baseball

Legion baseball: Rowan rolls against Mooresville

Nation/World

Hundreds believed dead in Pacific Northwest heat wave despite efforts to help

Business

‘A place where you want to go:’ Ethan Howard brings back old-school style at Landis Barber Company

News

Temporary Catawba casino opens in Kings Mountain

Local

Quotes of the week

Education

Livingstone adding esports program, new facility

Local

Salisbury City Manager Lane Bailey to retire at end of year

Crime

Man facing 22 sex crimes surrenders

Crime

Charlotte man charged with trafficking cocaine after being stopped on I-85

Crime

Man grazed by bullet, another charged after argument about relationship