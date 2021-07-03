expand
Ad Spot

July 3, 2021

One killed, one injured Saturday in Kannapolis

By Staff Report

Published 6:11 pm Saturday, July 3, 2021

KANNAPOLIS — One man is dead, a second is hospitalized and police are looking for a minivan after an incident around 8:40 Saturday morning on Wrightman Oaks Court.

David Duy-Anh Pham Nguyen, a 50-year-old Charlotte resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. Dornell Thomas, a 46-year-old Ohio man, was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Kannapolis Communications Director Annette Keller said the city couldn’t say Saturday afternoon how Nguyen was killed and Thomas was injured.

Kannapolis Police investigators are searching for a minivan that belongs to Thomas and was stolen during the Saturday morning incident. The van is a white Honda Odyssey with Ohio plate JKB-4864. A news release asked people to contact local law enforcement if they see the van.

More News

One killed, one injured Saturday in Kannapolis

RSS to offer signing bonuses for new hires at some schools

Nine candidates file for municipal office on first day

Travel expected to be heavy for Fourth of July

Comments

Crime

One killed, one injured Saturday in Kannapolis

Education

RSS to offer signing bonuses for new hires at some schools

East Spencer

Nine candidates file for municipal office on first day

Business

Travel expected to be heavy for Fourth of July

Business

Cooper signs biogas permitting bill into law for hog farms

Racing

New owner of Ganassi’s NASCAR team hoping for smooth transition

Local

Red, white and blue on display for High Rock Lake dock decorating champs

College

Area colleges scrambling to ensure NIL deals are safe, compliant

Business

Cooper vetoes bill that would have stopped federal unemployment benefits

Nation/World

Pilots survive as cargo plane crashes into Pacific Ocean

Business

Ransomware hits hundreds of companies, security firm says

Nation/World

Boy Scouts bankruptcy plans anger some, welcomed by others.

Crime

Salisbury man takes Union County deputies on 8-mile chase, lands Jeep in lake

Crime

Rowan Sheriff’s Office warns against scam callers, emails

Education

Knox teacher invited to Independence Day celebration at White House

News

State’s Medicaid recipients move into managed care plans

Crime

Trump Organization, CFO indicted in tax fraud case

News

Ex-environment official now top state administrative judge

Legion baseball

Legion baseball: Rowan rolls against Mooresville

Nation/World

Hundreds believed dead in Pacific Northwest heat wave despite efforts to help

Business

‘A place where you want to go:’ Ethan Howard brings back old-school style at Landis Barber Company

News

Temporary Catawba casino opens in Kings Mountain

Local

Quotes of the week

Education

Livingstone adding esports program, new facility