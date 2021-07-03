expand
Ad Spot

July 3, 2021

RSS to offer signing bonuses for new hires at some schools

By Carl Blankenship

Published 4:33 pm Saturday, July 3, 2021

SALISBURY – Rowan-Salisbury Schools on Friday announced “lucrative signing bonuses” for new teachers at 13 local schools.

Exact amounts weren’t provided Friday. RSS said bonuses will vary by school and be offered at the following locations:

● Corriher-Lipe Middle School
● Erwin Middle School
● Hanford-Dole Elementary School
● Henderson Independent High School
● Isenberg Elementary School
● Knox Middle School
● Koontz Elementary School
● Landis Elementary School
● North Rowan Elementary
● North Rowan High School
● North Rowan Middle School
● Overton Elementary School
● Salisbury High School

Last year the district was awarded a $26.3 million federal grant intended for teacher incentives and administration has been discussing adding signing and performance bonuses as part of the grant program for months.

“It is our mission to ensure that every child receives an extraordinary education every day, and to do so, we must employ the most effective and extraordinary teachers,” Chief Human Resources Officer Jill Hall-Freeman said in a statement. “Our hope is that the signing bonuses will be an extra incentive to attract the best educators to our district.”

Along with the signing bonuses, the district announced a virtual job fair on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon, hosted via video conference software Zoom. The district advises candidates to contact principals at the schools for more information and complete an application through the state’s public schools hiring portal at tinyurl.com/jointheRSSteam.

Attendees can tune in by visiting: tinyurl.com/RSS2021SummerJobFair.

More News

One killed, one injured Saturday in Kannapolis

RSS to offer signing bonuses for new hires at some schools

Nine candidates file for municipal office on first day

Travel expected to be heavy for Fourth of July

Comments

Crime

One killed, one injured Saturday in Kannapolis

Education

RSS to offer signing bonuses for new hires at some schools

East Spencer

Nine candidates file for municipal office on first day

Business

Travel expected to be heavy for Fourth of July

Business

Cooper signs biogas permitting bill into law for hog farms

Racing

New owner of Ganassi’s NASCAR team hoping for smooth transition

Local

Red, white and blue on display for High Rock Lake dock decorating champs

College

Area colleges scrambling to ensure NIL deals are safe, compliant

Business

Cooper vetoes bill that would have stopped federal unemployment benefits

Nation/World

Pilots survive as cargo plane crashes into Pacific Ocean

Business

Ransomware hits hundreds of companies, security firm says

Nation/World

Boy Scouts bankruptcy plans anger some, welcomed by others.

Crime

Salisbury man takes Union County deputies on 8-mile chase, lands Jeep in lake

Crime

Rowan Sheriff’s Office warns against scam callers, emails

Education

Knox teacher invited to Independence Day celebration at White House

News

State’s Medicaid recipients move into managed care plans

Crime

Trump Organization, CFO indicted in tax fraud case

News

Ex-environment official now top state administrative judge

Legion baseball

Legion baseball: Rowan rolls against Mooresville

Nation/World

Hundreds believed dead in Pacific Northwest heat wave despite efforts to help

Business

‘A place where you want to go:’ Ethan Howard brings back old-school style at Landis Barber Company

News

Temporary Catawba casino opens in Kings Mountain

Local

Quotes of the week

Education

Livingstone adding esports program, new facility