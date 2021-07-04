expand
Ad Spot

July 4, 2021

Ann Farabee column: Fragile

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 4, 2021

By Ann Farabee

The package was delivered.

The first thing I noticed was the warning: Fragile.

Some packages may not give a warning that it is fragile.

Instead, they may give these instructions: Handle With Care.

Either way, we know that what is in the package may be damaged or broken if we do not handle it with care.

For me, the warning worked. I picked that package up, carried it carefully into my house, and placed it gently on the table. As I opened it, I had to go through styrofoam packaging to get to it, so apparently the sender and the postal workers had been careful, too. It was not broken or damaged.

Do we pay attention when we see that an item is fragile or needs to be handled with care? At my house, I often hear or say something like this, “Be careful! That will get broken!” Or perhaps I should say, “Handle with care! That’s fragile!”

But how about us? Not packages — but people.

We do not have a sign on us that warns: I am fragile.

Nor do we have a sign on us that instructs: Handle With care.

But sometimes, it would almost be appropriate.

If we will pay attention to those around us, we may know, anyway.

We may see it in their actions.

We may see it in their movements.

We may see it on their face.

We may see it in their eyes.

We may hear it in their voices.

They are in a stage of their lives where they may feel damaged or broken.

They are crying out: I am fragile. Please handle with care.

Perhaps they lost a loved one. They are still grieving greatly, although we wrongly assume they have begun to move forward.

Perhaps someone is dealing with a personal or private problem they do not often talk about to others.

Perhaps it is a son, a daughter, a mother, a father, a grandparent, a neighbor, a friend, or even a pastor — all struggling with a heavy load that they do not feel will ever be lightened.

Perhaps it is a prison inmate, a hospital patient, the employee working hard to make ends meet, the one close to bankruptcy, or those living in an unhappy home.

Perhaps it is someone who is elderly, someone who is too busy, someone who lives alone, someone who needs encouragement, someone who is depressed, or someone who needs a friend.

No, the words “I am fragile” and “handle with care” are not written on their T-shirts, but they are written on their hearts.

You will know who they are —

Reach out to one of them today.

There’s a promise from God about doing that.

Luke 6:28 says, “Give and it shall be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.”

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

More News

Stebe Earns Eagle Scout

Hodges/Moss 50th Anniversary

Salisbury firefighters struggle with Social Security benefits because of decades-old decision

Retiring City Manager Lane Bailey reflects on tenure in Salisbury

Comments

Local

Salisbury firefighters struggle with Social Security benefits because of decades-old decision

Local

Retiring City Manager Lane Bailey reflects on tenure in Salisbury

News

Photo gallery: Faith Fourth celebrations ramp up

Business

Business roundup: NCWorks Career Center to host Second Chance job fair July 23

Local

Karate students take part in Sun and Moon Test

Business

‘It’s like heaven:’ Dog World Dog Park provides puppy paradise in Kannapolis

High School

High school girls track and field: Future bright for Carson’s White

Business

End to the state’s eviction moratorium means less required of landlords, less protection for renters

Local

Local leaders praise Salisbury City Manager Lane Bailey for decades of public service following retirement announcement

Lifestyle

In 23 objects, and lots of stories: Small items can be cogs in larger stories later on

Business

Destiny Stone raffles off prizes from local businesses to promote new song

Crime

One killed, one injured Saturday in Kannapolis

Education

RSS to offer signing bonuses for new hires at some schools

East Spencer

Nine candidates file for municipal office on first day

Business

Travel expected to be heavy for Fourth of July

Business

Cooper signs biogas permitting bill into law for hog farms

Racing

New owner of Ganassi’s NASCAR team hoping for smooth transition

Local

Red, white and blue on display for High Rock Lake dock decorating champs

College

Area colleges scrambling to ensure NIL deals are safe, compliant

Business

Cooper vetoes bill that would have stopped federal unemployment benefits

Nation/World

Pilots survive as cargo plane crashes into Pacific Ocean

Business

Ransomware hits hundreds of companies, security firm says

Nation/World

Boy Scouts bankruptcy plans anger some, welcomed by others.

Crime

Salisbury man takes Union County deputies on 8-mile chase, lands Jeep in lake