expand
Ad Spot

July 4, 2021

Wilted hydrangea

Darrell Blackwelder: Tips for plant irrigation

By Darrell Blackwelder

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 4, 2021

Even with rain showers, irrigation is a way of life for those that want to keep bedding plants, lawns and vegetables alive. The ideal time to irrigate is in the early morning to avoid evaporation during the heat of the day. Avoid irrigating late in the afternoon or at night. Even though late evening and night irrigation provides cooler temperatures, it also the perfect environment for the development of foliar diseases. Use a rain gauge to measure the amount used if you use overhead irrigation to determine if you’re applying a sufficient amount of water. Shallow irrigation may cause more damage by creating shallow root systems. Check the soil often to make sure plants are receiving an adequate water supply. If you have a drip system, place a small plastic cup beneath the hose to measure the amounts from the emitters.

Automatic timers ease the task of irrigation and reduce waste by eliminating over watering. Water timers meter water by gallons or by amount of irrigation time desired by owner.

There is really no valid way to determine how much to water a plant or a garden area in a week. Plant species, soil types, and exposures are only a few variables, which exist, that often confuse the most experienced gardener. Newly planted shrubs and trees will need more water than well-established materials. Dogwoods, rhododendron, azaleas and camellias have shallow root systems, succumbing to drought in dry weather. These may need extra water.

Remember, do not overwater wilting shrubs, as overwatering kills trees and shrubs much quicker than droughts. Hydrangeas often wilt during the heat of the day but become turgid in the evening and early in the morning. Close examination early in the morning is the best time to gauge when irrigation is needed.

Mulching is an effective method to aid in water conservation. Three or more inches of organic mulches such as bark or pine needles conserve soil moisture and keep plants turgid. Wheat straw, shredded newspaper and other organic material can also be used in vegetable gardens as an aid in conserving moisture, especially around tomato plants and other plants which are heavy drinkers.

Moisture-holding crystals/granules are also available and can be added to container soil mixtures to help reduce watering. The crystals turn into jelly-like bead which are designed to provide water to plants and reduce watering. There is some controversy as to whether these actually work, however many like them. Read the instructions carefully as some of these products cannot be applied to vegetables and other edible plants.

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired horticulture agent and director with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County. Contact him at deblackw@ncsu.edu .

More News

Stebe Earns Eagle Scout

Hodges/Moss 50th Anniversary

Salisbury firefighters struggle with Social Security benefits because of decades-old decision

Retiring City Manager Lane Bailey reflects on tenure in Salisbury

Comments

Local

Salisbury firefighters struggle with Social Security benefits because of decades-old decision

Local

Retiring City Manager Lane Bailey reflects on tenure in Salisbury

News

Photo gallery: Faith Fourth celebrations ramp up

Business

Business roundup: NCWorks Career Center to host Second Chance job fair July 23

Local

Karate students take part in Sun and Moon Test

Business

‘It’s like heaven:’ Dog World Dog Park provides puppy paradise in Kannapolis

High School

High school girls track and field: Future bright for Carson’s White

Business

End to the state’s eviction moratorium means less required of landlords, less protection for renters

Local

Local leaders praise Salisbury City Manager Lane Bailey for decades of public service following retirement announcement

Lifestyle

In 23 objects, and lots of stories: Small items can be cogs in larger stories later on

Business

Destiny Stone raffles off prizes from local businesses to promote new song

Crime

One killed, one injured Saturday in Kannapolis

Education

RSS to offer signing bonuses for new hires at some schools

East Spencer

Nine candidates file for municipal office on first day

Business

Travel expected to be heavy for Fourth of July

Business

Cooper signs biogas permitting bill into law for hog farms

Racing

New owner of Ganassi’s NASCAR team hoping for smooth transition

Local

Red, white and blue on display for High Rock Lake dock decorating champs

College

Area colleges scrambling to ensure NIL deals are safe, compliant

Business

Cooper vetoes bill that would have stopped federal unemployment benefits

Nation/World

Pilots survive as cargo plane crashes into Pacific Ocean

Business

Ransomware hits hundreds of companies, security firm says

Nation/World

Boy Scouts bankruptcy plans anger some, welcomed by others.

Crime

Salisbury man takes Union County deputies on 8-mile chase, lands Jeep in lake