July 4, 2021

Hodges/Moss 50th Anniversary

Published 5:00 am Sunday, July 4, 2021
Grady Reid Hodges (retired) and Sarah Imojean Moss (retired) of China Grove celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 3, 2021. An intimate dinner for two by the family was held to honor the couple.

Grady and Sarah were united in marriage in 1971 at Mount Moriah Lutheran Church in China Grove by Rev. Edgar Lindler. Their children are Ava Kitker of Salisbury, Kenneth and Debbie Prevette of Kannapolis, Rodney “Joe” and Helen Trahan of Kannaoplis, and Scott and Teresa Boger of Rockwell. They also have seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

