July 4, 2021

Library’s Summer Reading School Age Program goes virtual during Week 6

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 4, 2021

The sixth week of Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading School Age program series features the second of three “Time for Tales” virtual installments. This pre-recorded storytime featuring library staff will go live on the Rowan Public Library YouTube channel at 10:30 am on Tuesday, July 6, and will also be shared via the library’s Facebook page (@RowanPublicLibrary). The first “Time for Tales” storytime was released June 7, and the third will air Aug. 2. Once the storytimes are released, they remain available on the library’s YouTube channel for viewing at any time.

While pre-recorded storytimes are designed for ages 10 and under, all ages are invited to enjoy these videos using the electronic device of their choice. For those who need a device or Internet access to watch, all four RPL branches have computer labs available for patron use and offer free WiFi that is accessible in facilities during business hours and from branch grounds 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For those using their own device, no WiFi password is required; simply link up to the rowannc-wifi network, and enjoy the show.

Another new Summer Reading series is “Reading RoCo: Tails & Tales,” which is a pre-recorded, virtual program series that showcases special animals from Rowan County habitats, including Dan Nicholas and the Rowan County Animal Shelter. The first video is currently available via YouTube, and the second will be released Wednesday, July 7, at noon. The third airs July 21. Library staff share what makes the chosen animals special and highlight reading materials to help viewers learn more. Once the videos are posted to RPL’s social media, viewers are invited to share pictures of their pets in the comments, too, and use the hashtag #RPLSummerReading2021.

And when you’re ready to replenish your to-read pile, don’t forget that the library offers a Build Your Own Book Bundle service. Available for all ages, this service allows patrons to request materials matching their interests. They can submit requests for an individual or for a family. After staff have collected the materials, patrons can pick their bundles up via Curbside Pick Up or at the circulation desk of their chosen branch. Visit bit.ly/RPLBundle to request your custom-curated bundle of books and DVDs today.

For assistance with ADA accommodations for library programs and services, call 704-216-8240. To learn more about RPL’s Summer Reading 2021, go to bit.ly/RPLSummer21.

