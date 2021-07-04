expand
Ad Spot

July 5, 2021

Tropical Storm Elsa brushing along Cuba’s southern coast, headed for Florida

By News Service Report

Published 11:50 pm Sunday, July 4, 2021

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba evacuated 180,000 people amid fears Sunday that Tropical Storm Elsa could cause heavy flooding after battering several Caribbean islands, killing at least three people.

The Cuban government opened shelters and moved to protect sugarcane and cocoa crops ahead of the storm, which was offshore moving along Cuba’s southern coast late Sunday and expected to make landfall farther west by Monday afternoon. Most of those evacuated went to relatives’ homes, while some people sheltered at government facilities. Hundreds living in mountainous areas took refuge in natural caves prepared for emergencies.

The storm’s next target was Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 15 counties, including in Miami-Dade County, where a high-rise condominium building collapsed last week.

Elsa’s center was about 270 miles southeast of Havana and moving northwest at 15 mph. Its maximum sustained winds had strengthened a bit to about 65 mph, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

The center said the storm was expected to gradually weaken while passing over central Cuba on Monday.

“After Elsa emerges over the Florida Straits and the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, some slight re-strengthening is possible,” it said.

Rain fell intermittently in Cuba’s eastern provinces throughout Sunday as the storm passed by to the south.

“So far it’s a soft, serene rain. There are no downpours. The streets are not overflowing,” Yolanda Tabío, a 73-year-old retiree living in Santiago, told The Associated Press. “I thought it could be worse.”

Rafael Carmenate, a volunteer for the local Red Cross who lives facing the beach in Santa Cruz del Sur, told the AP by telephone: “We have a little water — showers. The sea has not intruded. It’s cloudy and gusty.”

The storm killed one person on St. Lucia, according to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency. A 15-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman died Saturday in separate events in the Dominican Republic after walls collapsed on them, according to a statement from the Emergency Operations Center.

Elsa was a Category 1 hurricane until Saturday morning, causing widespread damage on several eastern Caribbean islands Friday as the first hurricane of the Atlantic season. Among the hardest hit was Barbados, where more than 1,100 people reported damaged houses, including 62 homes that collapsed. The government promised to find and fund temporary housing to avoid clustering people in shelters amid the pandemic.

Downed trees also were reported in Haiti, which is especially vulnerable to floods and landslides because of widespread erosion and deforestation. Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency said Sunday that three people had been injured by downed trees.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for western Cuba and for the Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas. Cuba’s government posted a hurricane warning for Cienfuegos and Matanzas provinces.

Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record and also broke the record as the tropic’s fastest-moving hurricane, clocking in at 31 mph Saturday morning, said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.

Portions of Cuba were forecast to get rainfall of 5 to 10 inches through Monday, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches (20 centimeters). Jamaica was expected to get 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters), with maximum totals of 15 inches.
___
Associated Press writer Dánica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico contributed to this report.

More News

Legion baseball: Rowan County comeback falls short

Blotter: Kannapolis man charged with exploiting young children, posting child pornography to Facebook

Faith Community Chorus continues concert tradition during Fourth of July celebration

4 in custody after pursuit involving stolen Raleigh TV station vehicle

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Kannapolis man charged with exploiting young children, posting child pornography to Facebook

Faith

Faith Community Chorus continues concert tradition during Fourth of July celebration

Crime

4 in custody after pursuit involving stolen Raleigh TV station vehicle

Ask Us

Ask Us: Is the Delta variant being tracked locally?

Nation/World

Joey Chestnut sets new record at post-pandemic hot dog race

Nation/World

Tropical Storm Elsa brushing along Cuba’s southern coast, headed for Florida

Nation/World

Explosives set off to bring down rest of collapsed Florida condo

Local

Salisbury firefighters struggle with Social Security benefits because of decades-old decision

Local

Retiring City Manager Lane Bailey reflects on tenure in Salisbury

News

Photo gallery: Faith Fourth celebrations ramp up

Business

Business roundup: NCWorks Career Center to host Second Chance job fair July 23

Local

Karate students take part in Sun and Moon Test

Business

‘It’s like heaven:’ Dog World Dog Park provides puppy paradise in Kannapolis

High School

High school girls track and field: Future bright for Carson’s White

Business

End to the state’s eviction moratorium means less required of landlords, less protection for renters

Local

Local leaders praise Salisbury City Manager Lane Bailey for decades of public service following retirement announcement

Lifestyle

In 23 objects, and lots of stories: Small items can be cogs in larger stories later on

Business

Destiny Stone raffles off prizes from local businesses to promote new song

Crime

One killed, one injured Saturday in Kannapolis

Education

RSS to offer signing bonuses for new hires at some schools

East Spencer

Nine candidates file for municipal office on first day

Business

Travel expected to be heavy for Fourth of July

Business

Cooper signs biogas permitting bill into law for hog farms

Racing

New owner of Ganassi’s NASCAR team hoping for smooth transition