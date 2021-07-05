expand
July 5, 2021

4 in custody after pursuit involving stolen Raleigh TV station vehicle

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Monday, July 5, 2021

RALEIGH (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say four suspects are in custody after a manhunt that stretched across two days and involved the theft of a TV news vehicle.

The incident began Saturday morning after a state trooper started pursuing a vehicle for speeding in Chatham County, the News & Observer reported. That part of the pursuit ended soon after when the suspect vehicle spun into a median and the individuals fled on foot.

Some residents in the vicinity were advised to secure their doors and stay inside amid the search.

By Saturday evening, the Highway Patrol said it had two suspects in custody. Then the arrest of a third was announced late Saturday night after the Highway Patrol said he stole a car belonging to WRAL-TV and attempted to flee in it. The station reported the suspect crashed head-on into a state trooper’s car, but no one was injured.

The final person wanted in connection with the chase was taken into custody Sunday morning, according to WRAL. The suspects face multiple charges.

Several firearms were discovered during the investigation and will be processed with the help of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the newspaper reported.

