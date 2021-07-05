expand
Ad Spot

July 5, 2021

Legion baseball: Rowan County comeback falls short

By Post Sports

Published 3:54 am Monday, July 5, 2021

Dylan Driver homered for Rowan County on Sunday. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

GRNITE QUARRY — The way he’s been hitting, a walk-off grand slam on the Fourth of July didn’t seem out of the question for Rowan County American Legion slugger Logan Rogers.

But no one gets it done every time in baseball, the sport where three out of 10 gets you in the Hall of Fame.

With the bases full of teammates, Rogers rapped into a snappy, game-ending double play, and Davidson County held on for a 12-9 wild victory.

While the result didn’t affect either team as far as their division standings, it was one of the more exciting games of the season. Playing in front of a big crowd at Staton Field, Rowan County (5-2) seriously threatened to come all the way back from an 8-1 deficit.

Both Rowan losses have come against the Davidson County Post Hawgs. Both losses have come against the same pitcher — Brannon Williamson — although Sunday’s setback didn’t resemble the earlier beating Davidson handed Rowan. That first meeting, played at Holt-Moffitt Field, was a lopsided 8-1, and Williamson barely worked up a sweat in throwing a complete game.

Catawba recruit Dylan Driver launched a solo homer to left-center leading off the bottom of the second against Williamson, but the turning point would come later in that half-inning.

Rowan loaded the bases with two men out for hot-hitting Charlie Klingler, but Williamson kept the Hawgs’ deficit at 1-0 by getting Klingler on a popup. Rowan would spend the rest of the day trudging uphill, and that was a steep climb after the visitors erupted for six runs in the top of the third.

Rowan starting pitcher Kaleb Burleyson, the first of five Rowan hurlers, looked sharp for two innings. Davidson was aggressive, making quick outs, and it was six up and six down.

But an error and two walks set the table in the third for Post 8 masher JR Lingerfelt, who promptly belted a grand slam over the right-field scoreboard for a 4-1 Davidson lead.

Then Davidson stacked three more hits to knock out Burleyson (0-1), including the RBI doubles by Parker Bryant and Gage Doss that pushed the lead to 6-1.

It got worse. In the top of the fifth, Davidson scored two more. Lingerfelt rocketed a solo homer, and Tyler Shytle had a run-scoring single.

Now Williamson had a seven-run lead and was on cruise control, but an error helped Rowan put together a five-run bottom of the inning to get back in it. Aiden Schenck and Peyton Summerall pounded two-run doubles, while Jason Causey singled home a run.

There was plenty of hope at that point, but Rowan’s bullpen couldn’t stop the Hawgs from piling on. Post 8 added two more runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Rowan kept swinging against reliever Brennan Hord, who took over from Williamson to start the sixth.

Rogers got Klingler home from third with a groundout in the sixth for his 21st RBI in seven games, but Rowan trailed 12-7 heading to the bottom of the seventh.

After a hit batsman, an error and a balk started the inning, Austin Fulk’s infield hit made it 12-8 before Hord could get the first out.

Klingler walked to load the bases.

CP Pyle’s single made it 12-9,  kept the merry-go-round in motion and brought Rogers, who had seven RBIs on Saturday, to the plate. Rogers hit it hard, but Davidson turned a game-ending twin killing.

Bryant had four hits for Davidson, while Lingerfelt, who had a sac fly in addition to his homers, drove in six.

Rowan got two hits each from Klingler, Driver, Causey and Schenck.

Rowan is back in action again on Monday, traveling to Randolph County. That’s a makeup of an earlier rainout.

 

Davidson   006   022  2   — 12

Rowan       010    051   2     — 9

HR — Davidson: Lingerfelt 2. Rowan: Driver (1).

W — Williamson. L — Burleyson (0-1).

 

 

 

 

 

 

More News

Legion baseball: Rowan County comeback falls short

Blotter: Kannapolis man charged with exploiting young children, posting child pornography to Facebook

Faith Community Chorus continues concert tradition during Fourth of July celebration

4 in custody after pursuit involving stolen Raleigh TV station vehicle

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Kannapolis man charged with exploiting young children, posting child pornography to Facebook

Faith

Faith Community Chorus continues concert tradition during Fourth of July celebration

Crime

4 in custody after pursuit involving stolen Raleigh TV station vehicle

Ask Us

Ask Us: Is the Delta variant being tracked locally?

Nation/World

Joey Chestnut sets new record at post-pandemic hot dog race

Nation/World

Tropical Storm Elsa brushing along Cuba’s southern coast, headed for Florida

Nation/World

Explosives set off to bring down rest of collapsed Florida condo

Local

Salisbury firefighters struggle with Social Security benefits because of decades-old decision

Local

Retiring City Manager Lane Bailey reflects on tenure in Salisbury

News

Photo gallery: Faith Fourth celebrations ramp up

Business

Business roundup: NCWorks Career Center to host Second Chance job fair July 23

Local

Karate students take part in Sun and Moon Test

Business

‘It’s like heaven:’ Dog World Dog Park provides puppy paradise in Kannapolis

High School

High school girls track and field: Future bright for Carson’s White

Business

End to the state’s eviction moratorium means less required of landlords, less protection for renters

Local

Local leaders praise Salisbury City Manager Lane Bailey for decades of public service following retirement announcement

Lifestyle

In 23 objects, and lots of stories: Small items can be cogs in larger stories later on

Business

Destiny Stone raffles off prizes from local businesses to promote new song

Crime

One killed, one injured Saturday in Kannapolis

Education

RSS to offer signing bonuses for new hires at some schools

East Spencer

Nine candidates file for municipal office on first day

Business

Travel expected to be heavy for Fourth of July

Business

Cooper signs biogas permitting bill into law for hog farms

Racing

New owner of Ganassi’s NASCAR team hoping for smooth transition