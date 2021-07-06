expand
July 7, 2021

Blotter: Bullets fired into two units at Lakewood Apartments

By Josh Bergeron

Published 10:33 am Tuesday, July 6, 2021

SALISBURY — Police are investigating after someone fired several shots into two apartments on Lakewood Drive Monday night.

Sgt. Russ DeSantis said five rounds were fired into a lower-level residence at Lakewood Apartments. Two additional bullets were fired into an apartment immediately above the first.

No one was injured in either apartment.

Further information about the shots fired incident wasn’t available Tuesday.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• A larceny was reported Friday at Speedway in the 3400 block of South Main Street.

• A woman reported larceny Friday in the 200 block of West D Avenue.

• Hit-and-run crashes were reported Friday near the intersection of Old Concord Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and the 1200 block of Lakewood Drive.

• Harris Teeter on Saturday reported a larceny in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A man reported that someone stole his smartphone at work in the 2000 block of Harrison Road.

• Walmart on Saturday reported a larceny in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• Dollar General on Saturday reported two incidents of shoplifting in the 2200 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• A man on Saturday reported a catalytic converter was stolen from under his vehicle in the 600 block of Industrial Avenue.

• A woman reported an attempted assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

• A suspect fled from a vehicle in the 110 block of East Lafayette Street.

• An overdose was reported Sunday in the 400 block of Mildred Avenue.

• 7-Eleven on Tuesday reported a larceny in the 1600 block of East Innes Street.

