East Spencer shooting victim recovers; police looking for tips

EAST SPENCER — An 18-year-old man has recovered from his injuries after being shot in the chest and thigh during a June 29 incident in East Spencer.

The victim told police he was shot twice at 8:20 p.m. on June 29 after another man asked for a cigarette. The suspect shot the 18-year-old victim and fled on foot after the incident, said interim East Spencer Police Chief Nicholas O’Brien.

O’Brien said Tuesday the victim was released from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem after undergoing surgery.

East Spencer Police are still following leads in the case and looking for other witnesses. Police only have a generic description of a male suspect, who fled on foot after the shooting.

O’Brien said people with information about the incident can contact the police department at 704-637-1660 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at tips. salisburyrowancrimestoppers. org.