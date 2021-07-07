Murder cases on calendar this week in Rowan County Superior Court

SALISBURY — Several court cases involving murder charges are on the calendar today and Thursday in Rowan County Superior Court.

Hayden Scott Godair, who is facing a first-degree murder charge, is scheduled on the Superior Court’s motions calendar at 9:30 a.m. When a case is scheduled on the motions calendar, it typically means a request for relief related to an aspect of the case has been made by the prosecution or defense. Files in Godair’s case weren’t available for review Tuesday because they had already been pulled for the court session.

Godair, 27, is facing a murder charge for the March 2019 killing of 17-year-old Jabari Isaiah Rogers, who was fatally wounded by a gunshot and was found in the driveway on Cone Drive in Woodleaf. Godair was arrested a day later in Robeson County. Godair is also facing charges of discharging a weapon into occupied property, possession of firearm by a felon and interfering with a jail or prison fire system.

When Godair was found in Robeson County, he was with Savanah Marie Dial, who was also arrested and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, and accessory after the fact. Authorities at the time said that Godair and Dial stole a 1998 GMC Sonoma truck from a residence on Parks Road, about a mile from the murder scene. Dial is also scheduled on the motions calendar in Superior Court today.

Three men are scheduled on the Superior Court administrative calendar on Thursday morning for separate murder charges. Cases are typically placed on the administrative calendar for a procedural reason, which could include the tentative scheduling of a trial, a plea or to check the status of the case.

Jermiah Desean Howard, 21, of Kannapolis is facing a charge for first-degree murder for the January 2020 killing of A.L. Brown senior Kevon Antonio Cousar, who was found dead with a single gunshot wound inside a home on Cottage Road in Kannapolis. Howard is also facing a charge for discharging a weapon on occupied property causing serious bodily injury.

Joshua Wade Kennedy, 37, is facing a murder charge for the January 2019 killing of 25-year-old Lakyn Bailey. Bailey was found shot to death in a car on Statesville Boulevard.

Kennedy is also facing charges of robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons and possession of a dangerous weapon in prison. Kennedy, a registered sex offender from West Virginia, was one of two people charged in Bailey’s death. The other was James Christopher Rife, who died while in jail at the Rowan County Detention Center.

Tai Alexander Mosley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge for the October 2019 killing of 71-year old Emerson Truitt Roebuck. Mosley was one of three suspects arrested in connection to the murder that occurred on the 600 block of West Kerr Street. The other two suspects charged were Ronald Dashawn Pruitt, 17, and Kenyatta Raphalle Belton Jr., 16, both of Salisbury.