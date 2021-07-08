expand
July 10, 2021

Malik Crawford

Charlotte man charged with killing man in Kannapolis, leaving another hospitalized

By Josh Bergeron

Published 5:01 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021

KANNAPOLIS — A 26-year-old Charlotte man faces murder and attempted murder charges for an incident July 3 that killed one man and hospitalized another.

Malik Kahlil Crawford was arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Thursday morning on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Crawford was booked into the Cabarrus County Jail without a bond.

Crawford is accused of killing David Duy-Anh Pham Nguyen, a 50-year-old from Charlotte, in the area of Wightman Oaks Court near the Kannapolis border with Concord at Interstate 85. The second victim, 46-year-old Dornell Thomas of Ohio, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The city of Kannapolis hasn’t released information about the circumstances behind Nguyen’s death and Thomas’ injuries. Communications Director Annette Privette Keller said Thursday no other information would be released.

The Kannapolis Police Department is still trying to locate a white, 2007 Honda Odyssey minivan, with an Ohio registration plate of JKB-4864 that was stolen during this incident. People with information about the van can contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at cabarruscrimestoppers.com.

