Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after vehicle crashes on Mooresville Road

SALISBURY — A Rowan County man was hospitalized Wednesday morning after crashing a vehicle into a pole when a sheriff’s deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Tywuan Hakeem Smith, 20, of Lowder Road was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem with life-threatening head injuries, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to turn around on Mooresville Road near Back Creek Church Road to stop a vehicle that Smith was driving. The vehicle, which had a headlight out, sped up and crashed into a pole in the Mt. Ulla area around 3:21 a.m. Smith was ejected.

A Sheriff’s Office news release said the vehicle, which was allegedly stolen from a location in Charlotte, suffered catastrophic damage. A pistol with an extended magazine was found in the car and also reported to be stolen.

The Rowan Sheriff’s Office said Smith faces outstanding warrants for assault and trespassing.