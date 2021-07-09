expand
Ad Spot

July 10, 2021

COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Rowan County

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:00 am Friday, July 9, 2021

SALISBURY — Local health officials on Thursday issued a warning about an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Rowan County.

On June 10, the Rowan Health Department announced a “huge milestone” — fewer than 100 residents were considered active COVID-19 cases. But the number has risen back above 100 — to 108 — less than one month after the announcement.

The increase locally reflects a general rise in cases across the state. On Thursday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said the state’s early warning systems show more people going to the emergency department with COVID-like illnesses as well as cases and deaths “inching up across the state.”

The solution, said DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, is to get vaccinated. More than 99% of new COVID-19 cases have been among people not fully vaccinated.

“Serious illness, hospitalization, death and the long-term effects experienced by many who have had COVID-19 are preventable with vaccines,” Cohen said in a news release.

When someone gets vaccinated, they’re also doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 to family members, friends and people they encounter in public, the Rowan Health Department said in a news release.

State data show 119 positive COVID-19 tests in the previous two weeks, which is more than any neighboring county when adjusted for population. In Rowan County’s region, the Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition, hospitalizations have generally been flat since late June after an extended period of decline. There were 67 people hospitalized in the region with COVID-19 on Thursday and 16 people in the intensive care unit.

Rowan County has seen 313 COVID-19 deaths, two of which occurred in the previous week.

People can be vaccinated for COVID-19 at the J.F. Hurley YMCA, which is home to a vaccination site operated by Novant Health, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Other locations in Rowan County offering vaccinations include chain pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens; grocery stores; local pharmacies, including Moose Pharmacy, the Medicine Shoppe and Cannon Pharmacy; and health care provider offices such as the health department, Rowan Diagnostic Clinic, Pro Med and Salisbury Pediatrics, which is only serving established patients.

More News

Tim Gould ceremoniously sworn in as Rowan County Superior Court judge

Statue of Robert E. Lee coming down in Charlottesville

Grizzly bear is fatally shot after killing woman in Montana

Morton sharp as Braves top Miami; Acuña hit by another Marlins pitcher

Comments

Local

Tim Gould ceremoniously sworn in as Rowan County Superior Court judge

Nation/World

Statue of Robert E. Lee coming down in Charlottesville

Nation/World

Grizzly bear is fatally shot after killing woman in Montana

Racing

Santino Ferrucci shifts back to NASCAR for race in Atlanta

Nation/World

Russian national living in Raleigh gets 5 years in bribery case

Local

Chief District Court Judge Charlie Brown reappointed as chairman of state sentencing commission

Nation/World

Rains from Elsa soak New York City, New England

Nation/World

Biden fires Trump-appointed head of Social Security agency

Education

Livingstone College will clear balances owed by students who took classes during spring semester

Crime

Jail fight results in minor injuries, requires tear gas to disperse inmates

Local

N.C. National Guard honors Powles Staton Funeral Home’s toy charity contributors

Elections

McCrory raises $1.2 million for Senate race

Local

Rowan’s state House, Senate lawmakers working to include funding for local projects in state budget

Crime

Judge denies bond reduction for man facing first-degree murder charge

Nation/World

Heavy rains follow Elsa up East Coast

Nation/World

First African American spelling bee champ breezes to victory

Education

Livingstone College reaccredited through 2031

News

Owner of venomous snakes in Raleigh facing charges

China Grove

China Grove Planning Board green lights two major subdivisions, setting up decision for Town Council

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Rowan County

Nation/World

US exit from Afghanistan set for Aug. 31

Local

Commission delays consideration of light replacement at Bell Tower Green Park

Crime

Charlotte man charged with killing man in Kannapolis, leaving another hospitalized

Crime

Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after vehicle crashes on Mooresville Road